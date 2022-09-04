Mercedes’ Toto Wolff – “I feel for Lewis”

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team were close to their first win of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Championship at the Dutch Grand Prix, but a series of unlucky events, including a safety car stopped that from happening.

However, there was plenty of positives for Mercedes as they moved even closer towards the power of the Red Bull. George Russell scored his sixth podium of the season, with a second place finish after he overtook Lewis Hamilton after the safety car restart. Hamilton looked on for the win but a virtual and full safety car went against the seven-time world champion as Verstappen overtook him on the safety car restart, with Russell and Leclerc later following him.

Mercedes team principle, Toto Wolff was pleased with the teams progress despite the disappointment for Hamilton.

“Zandvoort was a good track for us and both drivers performed to the maximum today with a strong car. We had some tough decisions to take with the safety car towards the end.

“With Lewis ahead, you can do two things: you can either pit him, lose track position against Verstappen and leave George out – screwed. You can pit both, but you are settling for second and third and we agreed as a team this morning to fight for the win, so it was worth the risk.“

Wolff reiterated that the team made no mistakes and they were left in a highly difficult situation and Hamilton was an unfortunate loser in the situation.

“I feel for Lewis, it’s highly emotional, you are that close, bracing for the win and then you are being eaten up. It’s clear that every emotion comes out but as I always say, we are the dustbin for the driver in the car.

“Lewis and I were just speaking and there are definitely more positives to take from this weekend, second and fourth, it’s annoying but we had a good race car here and that’s most important. You have got to take risks where we are. I’m confident we’ll get the win this season and we are going to try the maximum, we are a bit closer today and it is good fun in any case.”

