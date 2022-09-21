Formula 1

Miami Gardens “excited to bring back” Formula 1 in 2023

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Media Centre

With the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship official calendar having been released, the organisers of the Miami Grand Prix have shared their excitement of finally knowing when fans from across the world will be return for the second race at the Miami International Autodrome.

Next year’s race at Miami has been confirmed as a double header with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the sport to take its first trip across the pond next season from the 5-7 May. With the date being official, fans can already buy pre-sale tickets, which are set to sell-out extremely fast given how popular this season’s race was.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens worked as the perfect centerpiece for the circuit, which twisted it’s way around the iconic stadium. The entire weekend had a sensational atmosphere, which, included a podium like never seen before, somewhat reminiscent of what takes place at the Mexico Grand Prix. Unsurprisingly, this year’s inaugural race in Miami was won by Max Verstappen, who claimed victory from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Over 243,000 fans made their way into the venue across the Grand Prix, a staggering number which will hopefully be beaten in 2023. Interested fans can expect a similar vibe to the race back in May, which saw plenty of DJs which turned the race into somewhat of a festival.

Tyler Epp, President of the Miami Grand Prix, is “excited” for “year two”, with further announcements due in the “upcoming weeks”.

“We are excited to bring back the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix to Miami Gardens for year two. Preparations are already underway to deliver an event with great racing alongside an unparalleled fan experience for all of our key stakeholders.

“In hosting a record-breaking event this past May, the anticipation towards next year’s race has been tremendous and with this announcement we are excited to unveil new details in the upcoming weeks.”

