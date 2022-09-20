Monaco Grand Prix confirmed until 2025

Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2025, after a new three-year deal was agreed with the Automobile Club of Monaco.

The current contract was due to expire this year and there were doubts across the sport that Formula 1’s most famous race wouldn’t return. Also known as the ‘Crown Jewel’ of the season, it has now been officially confirmed that it will remain, following the release of the 2023 Calendar. Monaco will continue it’s run of appearances on the schedule since 1955, which excludes the Grand Prix of 2020 that was cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Grand Prix officially became part of the calendar in 1950. It is known as one of the trickiest circuits of the year, with the drivers having their patience, precision and talent tested for all seventy-eight laps of the race. The track has been questioned recently due to the size of the cars and the lack of apparent overtaking opportunities, with only one overtake having been completed in the 2021 Grand Prix.

However, the track still remains popular with the sport’s drivers and fans. The Monaco Grand Prix has seen some classic races in recent times, with the most recent being Daniel Ricciardo’s triumph in 2018, with the Australian racing to the line with only half of his power.

The track has seen some of the greats, with three-time world champion Ayrton Senna topping the charts with six wins at the circuit, followed by Graham Hill, Michael Schumacher and Alain Prost. Lewis Hamilton has the most wins on the circuit out of the current driver grid, with three to his name and his most recent one coming in the 2019 Grand Prix, where he beat Ricciardo.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 was pleased to announce the agreement this afternoon, stating his excitement to continue the race weekend in Monte-Carlo.

“I am pleased to confirm that we will be racing in Monaco until 2025 and excited to be back on the streets of this famous Principality for next year’s Championship on May 28.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this renewal and especially H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and all his team. We look forward to being back next season to continue our partnership together.”

Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco also spoke on his delight of an agreement being reached.

“In the interest of the Formula One World Championship, and after several months of negotiations, we are proud to announce that we have signed a three-year agreement with Formula One, and likely to be renewed.”