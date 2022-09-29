Formula 1

Nicholas Latifi – “I’ve heard so many great things about this race”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Williams Racing

Formula 1 heads to the Singapore Grand Prix for Round Seventeen of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Williams Racing will be hoping for back-to-back points after Nyck de Vries finished in ninth place at the Italian Grand Prix, when he was drafted in for Alex Albon who was unable to race due contracting appendicitis.

Nicholas Latifi goes into this race knowing that he won’t be racing for Williams next year after the team announced that they would not continue together. The Canadian has had a disappointing season, having no points so far and being outscored by De Vries in his first Formula 1 race. However, with no pressure on him now, he is able to take advantage of the last six races of the season and potentially his Formula 1 career.

Latifi is looking forward to his first Singapore Grand Prix and is excited by the challenge of the harsh conditions.

Singapore has been one of the Grands Prix on the calendar I’ve been most looking forward to. It’s one of the only two I haven’t raced at including Japan. It’s my first-time visiting Singapore and I’ve heard so many great things about this race.

The track itself is a night street race which I’m a fan of. It’s a physically demanding circuit with the heat and very technical with so many corners. I’m excited to see what the weekend brings as it could be quite wet which could make it interesting and present something we can take advantage of.

Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Alex Albon - "I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be"

By
1 Mins read
Alex Albon has been deemed fit to race in Singapore but it will be a big challenge for the Williams driver.
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new cyber security partner - Bitdefender

By
1 Mins read
Bitdefender joins the Scuderia Ferrari team as a new Team Partner in a multi-year deal.
Formula 1

Max Verstappen feels like there's "no rush" to claim second crown

By
2 Mins read
Max Verstappen will get his first chance to retain his title at this weekend’s returning Singapore Grand Prix if results go his way.