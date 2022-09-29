Nicholas Latifi – “I’ve heard so many great things about this race”

Formula 1 heads to the Singapore Grand Prix for Round Seventeen of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Williams Racing will be hoping for back-to-back points after Nyck de Vries finished in ninth place at the Italian Grand Prix, when he was drafted in for Alex Albon who was unable to race due contracting appendicitis.

Nicholas Latifi goes into this race knowing that he won’t be racing for Williams next year after the team announced that they would not continue together. The Canadian has had a disappointing season, having no points so far and being outscored by De Vries in his first Formula 1 race. However, with no pressure on him now, he is able to take advantage of the last six races of the season and potentially his Formula 1 career.

Latifi is looking forward to his first Singapore Grand Prix and is excited by the challenge of the harsh conditions.

“Singapore has been one of the Grands Prix on the calendar I’ve been most looking forward to. It’s one of the only two I haven’t raced at including Japan. It’s my first-time visiting Singapore and I’ve heard so many great things about this race.

“The track itself is a night street race which I’m a fan of. It’s a physically demanding circuit with the heat and very technical with so many corners. I’m excited to see what the weekend brings as it could be quite wet which could make it interesting and present something we can take advantage of.“