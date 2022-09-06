Nyck de Vries Gets Aston Martin Free Practice Opportunity at Monza

Nyck de Vries will take part in the Free Practice 1 for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team for this week’s FIA Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

De Vries has already taken part in two practice sessions this season, with the 27-year-old Dutchman viewed as a potential candidate for an F1 seat in the coming seasons. His first session of the season came with Williams Racing, where he replaced Alex Albon in Spain. The other came with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, where he stepped in for seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in France.

The 2020-21 FIA Formula E World Champion will step in for Sebastian Vettel and has taken extensive simulator work at Aston Martin’s Silverstone headquarters.

“I am really looking forward to driving for AMF1, particularly at such a legendary circuit as Monza. It will be my third FP1 session of the season, and in the third different Formula One chassis and these opportunities have given me a fantastic insight into how Formula One cars and teams function and operate.“

“I hope I can bring a fresh perspective to the AMF1 team and can undertake a run-programme that proves beneficial to us both.”

Aston Martin’s team principal, Mike Krack is looking forward to working with the 2019 Formula 2 World Champion this weekend and hope the team can be a help in the Dutchman’s development.

“We are delighted to welcome Nyck to our team, and we look forward to working with him at Monza. I have watched Nyck’s career with great interest – he drove brilliantly to win the Formula 2 title in 2019 and underlined his class by winning the Formula E World Championship in 2020/2021.”

“We are looking forward to gaining his perspectives and insights about our car. His achievements show that he clearly deserves a shot at Formula One – and, hopefully, this opportunity to get behind the wheel of the AMR22 will allow him to showcase his abilities to the wider world.”

De Vries participation at the Italian Grand Prix goes towards Aston Martin fulfilling the 2022 requirement of having to use drivers in practice sessions, who have no more than two Grand Prix.