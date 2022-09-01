Otmar Szafnauer Wants Alpine To Be “Consistently Strong”

BWT Alpine team principle Otmar Szafnauer is looking forward to the upcoming Dutch GP and he is hoping that his team can stay consistent and extend their lead in the fight with McLaren F1 Team for the fourth spot in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Szafnauer is relishing the electric atmosphere created by the Dutch fans at Zandvoort.

“Last year, the Dutch Grand Prix was a highlight of the season, as it brought something a little bit different to the calendar. Above all, it’s a great race for the fans, who create a fantastic atmosphere and that only makes racing even more enjoyable.“

Szafnauer also spoke on his expectations and targets for his team this weekend as they look to battle with McLaren for fourth place in the Championship.

“It will be interesting to see how the event has improved since last year. The on-track racing was great last season with overtaking possible around the lap. Our target is to be in the mix for points again and aim to have a similar, if not better, result than we did last weekend in Belgium and extend our lead in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship. There’s a long way to go in the season but being consistently strong is at the top of our priority list.”