Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “We are looking forward to a big festival of motorsport in Italy”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Pirelli have announced that the three tyre compounds in the middle of their range have been chosen for this weekend’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship action around the famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

The tyre manufacturers Principal Director, Mario Isola, stated that the decision had been taken to select the C2, C3 and C4 tyres due to the high speed nature of the Monza track and with the demands of the track factored in, the middle of the range tyres selected by Pirelli will attempt to minimise the occurrence of the rear tyres overheating.

“Monza is well-known for its high speeds and some fast corners where it’s important to have a car with perfect balance. This year’s tyres should lead to less overheating at the rear on a track where the cars run low downforce and often use slipstreaming to gain a tow.”

Credit: Pirelli Motorsport

Isola was also keen to state that without a Sprint-Race featuring at this year’s Italian Grand Prix like it did last year, the team’s face heading into Sunday’s Grand Prix with less information on the Pirelli tyres, which Isola believes will lead to various strategies being chosen across the grid.

“With no sprint race in Monza this year, the teams will head into the grand prix with a bit less information than last time, which means that the strategic approach will be somewhat different.”

The Monza circuit will be celebrating it’s one-hundredth anniversary this weekend and combined with Pirelli celebrating its one-hundred and fiftieth anniversary across the season, Isola is anticipating a ‘big festival of motorsport’ at Pirelli’s home race.

“It’s a big event for us as we enjoy our 150-year anniversary at home, where Monza also celebrates its first century! So we are looking forward to a big festival of motorsport in Italy, which we can rightly feel very proud of as we equip the most sophisticated and efficient cars in Formula 1 history with 18-inch tyres.”

Share
35 posts

About author
Sports Business and Sports Broadcasting graduate and aspiring journalist in the world of motorsport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

McLaren's Andreas Seidl - "We’ll give it our all and push as hard as we can"

By
1 Mins read
McLaren will be hoping to close the gap on Alpine in the Constructors’ championship after losing ground last time out in Zandvoort.
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo - “Monza will always have a special place in my heart"

By
2 Mins read
Daniel Ricciardo will be hoping for a similar performance to the one he produced at Monza last year, but with no seat secured in F1 beyond 2022, he needs to perform.
Formula 1

Nyck de Vries Gets Aston Martin Free Practice Opportunity at Monza

By
1 Mins read
Aston Martin have revealed that Nyck De Vries will replace Sebastian Vettel in Free Practice One at the Italian Grand Prix.