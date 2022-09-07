Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “We are looking forward to a big festival of motorsport in Italy”

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Pirelli have announced that the three tyre compounds in the middle of their range have been chosen for this weekend’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship action around the famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

The tyre manufacturers Principal Director, Mario Isola, stated that the decision had been taken to select the C2, C3 and C4 tyres due to the high speed nature of the Monza track and with the demands of the track factored in, the middle of the range tyres selected by Pirelli will attempt to minimise the occurrence of the rear tyres overheating.

“Monza is well-known for its high speeds and some fast corners where it’s important to have a car with perfect balance. This year’s tyres should lead to less overheating at the rear on a track where the cars run low downforce and often use slipstreaming to gain a tow.”

Credit: Pirelli Motorsport

Isola was also keen to state that without a Sprint-Race featuring at this year’s Italian Grand Prix like it did last year, the team’s face heading into Sunday’s Grand Prix with less information on the Pirelli tyres, which Isola believes will lead to various strategies being chosen across the grid.

“With no sprint race in Monza this year, the teams will head into the grand prix with a bit less information than last time, which means that the strategic approach will be somewhat different.”

The Monza circuit will be celebrating it’s one-hundredth anniversary this weekend and combined with Pirelli celebrating its one-hundred and fiftieth anniversary across the season, Isola is anticipating a ‘big festival of motorsport’ at Pirelli’s home race.

“It’s a big event for us as we enjoy our 150-year anniversary at home, where Monza also celebrates its first century! So we are looking forward to a big festival of motorsport in Italy, which we can rightly feel very proud of as we equip the most sophisticated and efficient cars in Formula 1 history with 18-inch tyres.”