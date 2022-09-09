Porsche Officially Calls Off Red Bull Talks Over 2026 Engine Supply

Porsche’s planned partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing from 2026 has been abandoned, with the two parties unable to find solutions to differing opinions.

The Volkswagen Group had approved Porsche’s return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship when the new engine regulations come in in 2026, and Red Bull were always the intended partners with them.

However, Porsche’s bid to take over fifty-per-cent of the Red Bull team was the major reason behind the decision to break off talks, with the German marque releasing a statement saying they will no longer be pursuing the partnership with the Milton Keynes-based team.

“In the course of the last few months, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula 1,” read a statement from Porsche.

“The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued.

“The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved.”

Porsche have admitted they have not given up on their dream to return to Formula 1, and they will continue to monitor potential various partnership opportunities.

“With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored,” concluded the statement.

Another Volkswagen Group outfit – Audi Sport – have already committed to joining the sport in 2026, although their partnership has yet to be announced, although it is rumoured to be with the Sauber F1 Team, which is currently known as Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.