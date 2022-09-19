Red Bull announce 2023 partnership with sportswear brand Castore

Oracle Red Bull Racing have announced that from 2023, their team will be wearing clothing made by premium sportswear brand Castore, to ensure that they can “perform no matter what they encounter”.

The partnership will see Castore supply the team with their clothing; however, in an exciting announcement for Red Bull fans, they too will be able to purchase the same high-performance clothing worn by the Austrian team’s colleagues next season.

Red Bull are a great sporting company for Castore to add to their impressive roster, which includes elite sporting sides from the Premier League, European football, international cricket and so many more. The Red Bull and Castore partnership makes so much sense given the way the two work.

Both Red Bull and Castore are known to push the limits on what is possible in their respected fields, with the premium sportswear brand having used sports science, unique technical fabrics and rigorous testing to deliver products capable of allowing athletes to perform to the highest standard in any environment.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner recognises that this factor will be massively beneficial to his team, who work in varying environments and temperatures throughout the season. Horner is aware that “comfort” is a “crucial component” to being successful in the pinnacle of motorsport.

“Formula 1 is a tremendously demanding environment. In 2023 we’ll race in 24 different locations around the world, in conditions that range from freezing cold to soaring heat and energy-sapping humidity. Our Team members have to be equipped to perform no matter what they encounter and sportswear optimised for functionality and comfort is a crucial component in achieving the level needed to win.

“Consequently, I’m excited that we are partnering with Castore as their expertise in sports science, materials and engineering will help us to meet that goal. I’m also really pleased that we’ll be able to bring that level of performance to fans.”

Tom Beahon, Co-Founder, Castore, is “thrilled” to be partnering up with the Constructors’ leaders next season, after labelling Red Bull as “not only impressive”, but also “iconic”.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most iconic F1 teams of modern times. Not only are they an impressive brand but we share the mindset of relentlessly pursuing ways to optimize performance, encapsulated by Castore’s motto ‘Better Never Stops’. The partnership further strengthens Castore’s presence in Formula 1, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team and their hugely passionate fanbase.”