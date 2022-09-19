Red Bull Powertrains partner with tool manufacturer Snap-on

Red Bull Powertrains announced earlier this week that they are to partner with American tool manufacturer Snap-on, as it continues to develop capability at its state of the art Formula 1 powertrain facility, which is housed at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, UK.

Red Bull have recently fired up their very first 2026 prototype power unit (without ERS), as the Austrian side prepare for the distinct possibility that they may need to supply their own power units when the new engine regulations are introduced in 2026. Porsche had been in talks to supply Red Bull with powertrains, but any potential partnership broke down.

The new agreement means Snap-on will be providing hand and power tools for use at the facility, and in the testing labs that will help contribute to the short and long term success of the Red Bull Powertrains operation. On top of that Red Bull will use Snap-on’s Level Five Automated Tool Control (ATC) solution.

CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing Team and CEO of Red Bull Powertrains Christian Horner, is excited about the potential success that the partnership may bring.

“The creation of Red Bull Powertrains is one of the most ambitious projects we have ever undertaken at Red Bull and requires partnership with the highest achievers in every area of development. As a global innovator in the field of tool manufacture, Snap-on meets that criterion perfectly.

“The power tools Snap-on will provide to Red Bull Powertrains will help us to meet our goal of even greater success in the future.”

Jesus Arregui, Senior Vice President and President of Snap-on Commercial Group is hoping to provide Red Bull with “one-hundred plus years history” with their new partnership.

“There is a reason top motorsports teams from as early as the 1920s have relied on Snap-on to power their cars to victory lane. That is because through research, development and innovation, Snap-on builds distinct advantages into our products pushing boundaries of what is possible.

“With this collaborative relationship, Red Bull Powertrains is now able to tap into our 100+ year history of product innovation rooted in observing work to take their brand to new heights. We are very excited by our partnership with Red Bull Powertrains.”