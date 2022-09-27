Timo Scheider not returning to XITE for Energy X Prix

Prior to last weekend’s Copper X Prix, XITE Energy Racing announced Timo Scheider and Tamara Molinaro would finish out the 2022 Extreme E season. On Monday, however, Scheider revealed plans have changed on his part as he will not run the season-ending Energy X Prix on 26/27 November as the team has found a new driver whose identity was not immediately revealed.

“I agreed with the Team in case there is a Paydriver turning up I will move,” explained Scheider on social media. “As I am a professional Racer I get payed for driving so I totally understand the case!!

“This means I will be back on Side again as Track Designer and Championship reserve Driver!! Bring on the Final…”

Scheider, a two-time DTM champion and rallycross veteran, has worked as Extreme E’s Championship Driver and advisor since the inaugural season in 2021. In June, he joined XITE for the Island X Prix doubleheader, during which he and Molinaro scored a runner-up finish in the first round’s Final.

In the Copper X Prix, XITE crashed out of their heat and finished third in the Crazy Race to be classified in ninth.

While he will not race barring another substitute duty role coming up, his return to XE Championship Driver means he will be heavily involved in designing the track for the Energy X Prix. He and series officials visited Uruguay to evaluate the location in August.

Molinaro is expected to remain the female driver. She commented on Scheider’s post, “You have been the best teammate, grazie Amico!”

Assuming team owner Oliver Bennett does not return to his post, the XITE #42 will have a third different male driver in 2022. The Energy X Prix does not clash with Bennett’s primary obligations in Nitro Rallycross as there is a two-week cushion between the XE event and Nitro RX’s Wild Horse Pass and Saudi Arabia rounds. Bennett and Molinaro finished sixth in the 2022 season opener in Saudi Arabia.