Extreme E

Timo Scheider not returning to XITE for Energy X Prix

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sam Bagnall

Prior to last weekend’s Copper X Prix, XITE Energy Racing announced Timo Scheider and Tamara Molinaro would finish out the 2022 Extreme E season. On Monday, however, Scheider revealed plans have changed on his part as he will not run the season-ending Energy X Prix on 26/27 November as the team has found a new driver whose identity was not immediately revealed.

“I agreed with the Team in case there is a Paydriver turning up I will move,” explained Scheider on social media. “As I am a professional Racer I get payed for driving so I totally understand the case!!

“This means I will be back on Side again as Track Designer and Championship reserve Driver!! Bring on the Final…”

Scheider, a two-time DTM champion and rallycross veteran, has worked as Extreme E’s Championship Driver and advisor since the inaugural season in 2021. In June, he joined XITE for the Island X Prix doubleheader, during which he and Molinaro scored a runner-up finish in the first round’s Final.

In the Copper X Prix, XITE crashed out of their heat and finished third in the Crazy Race to be classified in ninth.

While he will not race barring another substitute duty role coming up, his return to XE Championship Driver means he will be heavily involved in designing the track for the Energy X Prix. He and series officials visited Uruguay to evaluate the location in August.

Molinaro is expected to remain the female driver. She commented on Scheider’s post, “You have been the best teammate, grazie Amico!”

Assuming team owner Oliver Bennett does not return to his post, the XITE #42 will have a third different male driver in 2022. The Energy X Prix does not clash with Bennett’s primary obligations in Nitro Rallycross as there is a two-week cushion between the XE event and Nitro RX’s Wild Horse Pass and Saudi Arabia rounds. Bennett and Molinaro finished sixth in the 2022 season opener in Saudi Arabia.

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
1965 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Extreme E

Penalties, RXR trouble shake up Copper X Prix

By
2 Mins read
Rosberg X Racing missing the Copper X Prix Final and a slew of penalties culminated in X44 scoring their first win of the 2022 Extreme E season. RXR now leads by just 17 points entering the finale.
Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing rides Copper X Prix qualifying momentum

By
2 Mins read
While not a maximum points day, Rosberg X Racing topped the first qualifying session before finishing runner-up in their heat as their quest for a second Extreme E title progresses.
Extreme E

Klara Andersson to fill in for Kleinschmidt in Copper X Prix

By
1 Mins read
Klara Andersson will make her long awaited Extreme E début in Chile as an injury substitute for Jutta Kleinschmidt after the ABT CUPRA driver was hospitalised for a practice crash.