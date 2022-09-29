Toto Wolff: Mercedes Targeting to “keep the momentum going” at circuit which “should suit” the W13

Time is rapidly running out for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team if they want to extend their winning record, with only six races remaining of their disastrous 2022 season.

As it stands, Mercedes are set to see their streak of having won a race every year since 2012 end; however, Team Principal Toto Wolff believes this weekend’s returning Singapore Grand Prix “should suit” the W13 ‘diva’.

Whilst Mercedes have struggled at street circuits this season, Wolff believes some sections of the Marina Bay Circuit will play to the Germans advantage, although, he is concerned that the bumpy streets could cause some problems seen by the team at the Monaco and Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier in the year.

The Austrian wants his team to remain upbeat as the season draws to a close, with the Mercedes boss opening that his side can at least “keep learning” from their difficulties.

“While we’ve had a longer break than usual from the racing action, the factories have been busy preparing for this season’s final push. Let’s see where that hard work leads us.



“Since the start of the year, we’ve been making good progress and it’s been a strong recovery from the team. We need to keep the momentum going, keep learning and extract the maximum we can from every opportunity.



“It’s great to be back in Singapore for the first time since 2019. The whole weekend is so unique; remaining on the European schedule, the climate and the track layout. Some aspects of the circuit should suit our car better than some of the recent circuits – but other aspects, like the bumpy surface, might prove challenging. We’ll know for sure when we hit the track on Friday.”



It has so far been a good week for the Silver Arrows, after it was announced that their current deal with Malaysian gas company Petronas would be extended beyond 2026. Petronas have been Mercedes’ title and technical partner since 2010, a relationship that is set to continue for many years to come.

“Before heading to Singapore, we visited our title partner PETRONAS to announce the extension of our partnership from 2026 onwards,” added Wolff.

“Our commitment to sustainable projects both on and off track in the years to come is a landmark moment for us and strengthens our already close collaboration.”