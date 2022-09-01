Toto Wolff Wanting Mercedes To “Dig Deeper”

Mercedes team principle Toto Wolff is looking for his team to bounce back and dig deeper as Formula 1 travels to Netherlands for the challenging and exciting Zandvoort GP.

Wolff spoke on the struggles of the Belgium GP and the differences in pace between qualifying and the race.

“Belgium was a challenging weekend for us as a Team, but those weekends are the ones that really fire you up and make you dig deeper. There were such big extremes across the weekend; from the pace differences on Saturday and Sunday, to the difficult first lap for Lewis and George’s late charge for a podium.”

Mercedes haven’t reached their own extremely high standards this season but they are still capable of improving and potentially winning races.

“We’ve been working hard to understand our Spa struggles and thankfully we don’t have long to wait until we can bring utilise and maximise those learnings. What will make the difference for the rest of this season is how quickly and effectively we can continue learning, to deliver our best performance this year and next.”

Zandvoort is always a race that teams and drivers look out for and that is no different for Wolff and Mercedes.

“The Dutch Grand Prix is next, and it was a real party atmosphere last year. It’s an interesting, old-school track with sweeping bends, banked corners and a lot of character. So, we’re excited to be back there and to take on the circuit’s challenges with this year’s car.“