Venturi officially transition into the Monaco Sports Group for Gen3 arrival

With Season Eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship having concluded recently at the Seoul E-Prix, the ROKIT Venturi Grand Prix team has officially become the Monaco Sports Group (MSG) ahead of Season Nine and Gen3.

There is so much to be excited for at the MSG ahead of the new generation of the all-electric series, with Maserati joining the ranks as the team’s official powertrain partner. The team are yet to announce their driver line-up; however, it is believed that Nyck de Vries will take one of the spots if he is unsuccessful in getting the Formula 1 seat at Williams Racing.

The MSG will continue to be controlled by Venturi Chairman, Scott Swid, and Managing Partner, José M Aznar Botella, and will remain headquartered at the same address in the Principality.

The newly-named team will be targeting instant success in Season Nine, which kicks-off in Mexico City on 14 January.

Swid is excited for the team’s “next chapter” under the new name, and is hopeful that with Maserati onboard the team can “compete at the front of the grid”.

“After completing our most successful season in history, I’m extremely proud to open our next chapter as Monaco Sports Group from Season 9 onwards. We have the passion, determination, and experience to compete at the front of the grid, and alongside our partnership with Maserati and their return to top-tier motorsport for the first time in 60 years, we’re facilitating one of the most exciting stories in international sport.

“This spirit stems from our own origins as one of Formula E’s founding teams when, in 2013, Venturi Automobiles President and electric mobility pioneer, Gildo Pastor, made the bold decision to form Venturi Racing ahead of Formula E’s first season.

“To honour this legacy, we will race with the same ambitious ethos as Formula E – one of the fastest-growing sporting platforms in the world – reaches new heights in 2023 with the revolutionary Gen3 car which represents the pinnacle of electric vehicle performance. I can’t begin to express how excited we are to line up on the grid in Mexico City this January as we kick off Season 9.”

The team will be known as Maserati MSG Racing.