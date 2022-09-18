W Series

W Series Star Tereza Babikcova will Not Race at the Singapore Grand Prix

Credits: W Series Media

All-female racing championship W Series has announced that Czech racing driver Tereza Babickova will not race at Round 7 in Singapore on 30 September-2 October due to a spinal injury.

The driver, who currently sits 18th in the driver standings, sustained a spinal injury during Race One of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) on 10 September 2022. After the accident at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Babickova returned to her home in the Czech Republic where she is now receiving medical treatment for her injuries. Due to this, doctors have advised that she does not take part in any racing until further notice.

As well as competing in the W Series championship at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Babickova was due to test at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France for Formula 3 on 16/17 September 2022 but will also miss this as a result of the accident.

Fellow W Series star Nerea Martí, who stands sixth in the championship, will replace Babickova for the Formula 3 test in France where she will join W Series drivers, Chloe Chambers and Abbi Pulling.

Credits: W Series Media

Who will replace Babickova at the W Series race will be announced in due course as we all wish her a safe and speedy recovery.

