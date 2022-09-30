WATCH: Discover Mercedes’ New-Look Motorhome Featuring an Unexpected Lewis Hamilton

For those who watch the build-up and post-race coverage of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship and have ever wondered what the inside of the teams’ motorhomes looks like, well wonder now more!

Ahead of the first Singapore Grand Prix since 2019 (due to the Coronavirus pandemic), the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team gave an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of their staggering three-floored motorhome, which has recently undergone a facelift!

The tour, which took place during the Italian Grand Prix but was released on the team’s YouTube during the week, shows what goes on across the different levels. An awkward moment in the video also occurs as you can find out by watching it, which includes a rather perplexed looking Lewis Hamilton.

The tour, which you can find below, gives a fascinating insight into what goes on within the motorhome, whilst also showing what the interior looks like. After watching the video you will be left even more amazed, and equally puzzled, as to how the motorhomes collapse down and are then driven across the world, something which you’ll be left even more confused and terrified by when you hear just how much the motorhome weighs. Spoiler, it’s a lot!