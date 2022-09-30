Formula 1

WATCH: Hamilton Engineering School Challenged With Exciting Project

Credit: Steve Etherington

Following on from the first part of the UBS Hamilton Engineering School series on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Youtube channel, Lewis Hamilton challenged a specially selected school’s Year Six students to design their very own cars in teams.

The first part of the series saw three students invited to the Brackley-based team’s factory, where they got to not only see Hamilton’s cars, but also meet the main man himself; however, in unexpected circumstances.

Hamilton surprised the three students by wearing an unbelievable cover up, before sitting down to talk to all three after unveiling his true identity. The second part carries on from where the first part ended, with the episode showing the three selected students, Year Six classmates told about their meeting with the seven-time World Champion.

Hamilton challenges all the students to design their own cars, which were then 3D printed and turned into a radio-controlled vehicle, where a variety of stages determined the winner.

You can find the entire video below to see what the children had to do once their car had been designed and just how creative their ideas were!

