“We have the chance to do well here” – Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN boss Frédéric Vasseur is hoping Valtteri Bottas and the newly re-signed Zhou Guanyu can claim a points finish at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, with it being the first time Formula 1 has visited the Asian country since 2019.

The Singapore GP has been cancelled for the last two years in a row, like most of the Asian races on the calendar, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, with the world seemingly moving on from the pandemic, Formula 1 is finally returning to the incredibly demanding Marina Bay Circuit. It’s a very challenging circuit to tame by even the best of drivers, with the hot temperatures and humid weather making the streets very tricky to navigate.

The team do have reason to celebrate, though, with their 2023 line-up having been confirmed earlier in the week, with Zhou having had his deal extended to next season.

Vasseur is hoping his side will be “at the top of our game” with this weekend marking the start of an Asian double-header.

“After a few weeks away from the track, during which we put our focus into analysing our performances over the late summer triple-header and finalising the upgrades we will soon bring to the track, we head back overseas for the final six races of the season.

“Singapore has always been a highly demanding track, with the hot temperatures and the different timings adding to the challenges of a street circuit, but I am confident our team comes prepared for the task ahead. The pace we showed in Monza was promising, and a starting point for the upcoming back-to-back in Asia; we have the chance to do well here, so we must be at the top of our game in order to qualify in a good position and bring home more points.”