“We won’t be taking a different approach into the weekend” Says Magnussen Ahead of Italian GP

Kevin Magnussen says that Haas F1 Team will not be changing their approach to racing in this week’s Italian Grand Prix; while also complimenting the ‘exhilarating’ nature of the classic track. The American outfit has failed to score points in the last four FIA Formula 1 World Championship races but enjoyed a haul of fourteen points in Austria, which they will be hoping to replicate this weekend.

“We won’t be taking a different approach into the weekend – Monza is a great race, one of the favorites, certainly in my book. The atmosphere, the track, the history of the place, it just is a special feeling racing there. It’s also a super racing friendly track, there’s lots of slipstreaming and always a very unique form of racing in Monza,” Magnussen explained.

When asked how historic circuits such as Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, and Monza compare to newer circuits, the number twenty driver described the road surface as being a big factor in the enjoyment of the circuit.

“I think it’s ok to have a mix with old and new, but I do tend to prefer the old ones because they were built differently. Nowadays, tracks are built very efficiently, smooth, flat and wide. When you get to a track like Zandvoort, Mugello, Monza or Suzuka, you really feel the difference and it tends to be more exciting and more exhilarating.

“You let your mind think about what it must’ve been like back in the day and also the old tracks that we race on now have been updated. It was just different back then and the tracks that still exist from back then still have some of that character in them.”

With the FIA Formula 1 World Championship entering the third race in the current triple header, Magnussen says that he will have more time to train for the physically intensive Singapore Grand Prix.

“I’ll be training and trying to get the most of out the two-week break. There’s a lot of travelling in these three weeks we’re in now and the training you do in the gym is very limited so I’m going to get back to the gym and have some time with family.”

“It’s going to be a tough weekend” admits Schumacher

Mick Schumacher believes the Italian Grand Prix is going to be a tricky weekend for Haas, with Monza’s long straights requiring good straight-line speed in order to be competitive.

“It’s going to be a tough weekend but on the other hand we have those kinds of tracks where maybe our car isn’t performing just as much as we’d like it to, but it’s probably a small amount of tracks compared to the number of tracks that suit our car set-up,” said the German driver.

“I would say there is a bit more character in these kinds of tracks compared to newer tracks which are very flat, long with wide run-offs. It’s a bit different but Spa, Zandvoort and Monza used to be new tracks at some point, so it depends a bit on what you’re used to. At the moment, we’re very used to seeing those old school tracks, but I think we’re transitioning to a period where we’re getting more and more used to having large run off areas.

Schumacher also opened up on some of the commitments he will have during the two weeks between races, claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic stopped him from being able to do these events in his rookie season.

“I will of course have some days off, but it’s still a busy time. Next week I’m visiting the AMB exhibition with Haas Automation as well as being in the simulator. The week after, Kevin and I are going to the official opening of the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn, Germany, amongst some other appointments.

“Having joined Formula 1 during COVID times and there being a lot of restrictions, it’s cool to be working with partners away from track as well now.

“For sure I’ll be going in with the mindset of getting ready for Singapore as it’s one of the toughest races on the calendar coming our way with very high humidity and temperatures. Also the track is very bumpy which will probably be felt in these new stiffer Formula 1 cars.

“We’ve gone away from hydraulic suspension and over to mechanical suspension which has a big effect on how the ride happens, hence the bouncing issues some people have,” the number forty-seven driver concluded.