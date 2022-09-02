Zoom Partners With Red Bull Racing Ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Popular video calling platform, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., has formed a partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. In a press release, the current Constructors’ Championship leaders explain the importance of communication within an FIA Formula 1 World Championship team, and how Zoom will be incorporated “into all areas of Oracle Red Bull Racing to advance performance and engage with their fans.”

The Milton Keynes based outfit will run Zoom’s logo on their 2022 car – the RB18 – starting from the upcoming event at Circuit Zandvoort, round fifteen of the calendar.

Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, compared the communication companies work ethic to the likes of his own team, praising their “forward thinking” approach:

“We are very excited about partnering with Zoom. Their forward-thinking approach to communications mirrors our attitude to racing on track. They are fast, secure and reliable in everything they deliver.”

“Zoom’s proven track record of innovation will enhance our communication capabilities and provide us with a cohesive platform that will continue to bind the entire team together.”

Meanwhile, Chief Marketing Officer of Zoom, Janine Pelosi, says that Zoom will help Red Bull ‘streamline’ their communication:

“Oracle Red Bull Racing continues to prove itself as an innovator and technology leader, which is why we are excited to bring communications tools like Zoom Chat, Zoom Events and Zoom Meetings into their experience both on and off the track,” says Pelosi.

“With Zoom, Oracle Red Bull Racing is able to streamline their unified communication needs into one simple, and secure platform, so they can spend more time focused on winning championships.”