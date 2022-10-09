NASCAR Xfinity Series

A.J. Allmendinger hits double-digit Xfinity road course wins

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It has been a great seven days for A.J. Allmendinger. Last Saturday, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega for his first superspeedway victory. Four days later, Kaulig Racing elevated him to a full-time Cup Series schedule in 2023.

Three days after that, he became the first driver to win double-digit road courses at the Xfinity level when he held off Ty Gibbs for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval triumph. He has never lost an Xfinity race at the Roval since making his first start there in 2019, having gone four-for-four since. When combined with his two in the Cup Series, he now has twelve total national series road course wins, including three others in 2022 at COTA, Portland, and Indianapolis.

Allmendinger started on the pole and was the obvious favourite as he led twenty-five of seventy-two laps and won Stage #1. Gibbs provided his best challenge alongside Sheldon Creed until the latter was spun by Sage Karam on lap 60. Riley Herbst brought out the caution on the penultimate lap to set up overtime before spinning again to force a second restart, both of which resulted in his elimination from the playoffs.

“We got in the wall a little bit there on both of the restarts and never could get back to the #16 (Allmendinger),” said Gibbs. “We had great speed. I just want to thank my team. I had a great time in the race today and happy that we’re moving onto the round of eight.”

Ryan Sieg (finished ninth), Jeremy Clements (fourteenth), and defending champion Daniel Hemric (seventeenth) were also eliminated.

James Davison impressed by finishing fourth in his first NASCAR start of 2022, while Alex Labbé notched a top ten by placing sixth. Daniil Kvyat was fifteenth in his Xfinity début while Marco Andretti‘s maiden NASCAR start ended with a wreck on lap 47.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1116A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet72Running
2254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota72Running
3379Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
41618James Davison^Joe Gibbs RacingToyota72Running
557Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
61236Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet72Running
71519Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota72Running
8148Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
91739Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord72Running
10710Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet72Running
1161Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
121823Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
133131Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet72Running
141051Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet72Running
152426Daniil KvyatSam Hunt RacingToyota72Running
1642Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet72Running
17311Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet72Running
182327Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
192566J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsToyota72Running
203378Brandon BrownB.J. McLeod MotorsprotsChevrolet72Running
211991Preston PardusDGM RacingChevrolet72Running
22265Scott HeckertB.J. McLeod MotorsprotsChevrolet72Running
232735Brad Pérez*Emerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota72Running
24366Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
251345Stefan Parsons*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet72Running
26324Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet72Running
27357Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord72Running
283413Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsToyota72Running
29821Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet70Running
3092Sage KaramOur MotorsportsChevrolet70Running
31298Andy LallySS-Green Light RacingFord69Running
321198Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord67Accident
332838Patrick GallagherRSS RacingFord67Engine
342044Josh Bilicki*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet66Running
352134Kaz Grala*Jesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet59Accident
363048Marco AndrettiBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet45Accident
372292Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet35Track Bar
383868Kris Wright*Brandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet7Accident
DNQ47Gray GauldingMike Harmon RacingChevrolet
DNQ52Brennan Poole*Jimmy Means RacingChevrolet
DNQ32Austin Wayne SelfJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
