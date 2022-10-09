A.J. Allmendinger hits double-digit Xfinity road course wins

It has been a great seven days for A.J. Allmendinger. Last Saturday, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega for his first superspeedway victory. Four days later, Kaulig Racing elevated him to a full-time Cup Series schedule in 2023.

Three days after that, he became the first driver to win double-digit road courses at the Xfinity level when he held off Ty Gibbs for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval triumph. He has never lost an Xfinity race at the Roval since making his first start there in 2019, having gone four-for-four since. When combined with his two in the Cup Series, he now has twelve total national series road course wins, including three others in 2022 at COTA, Portland, and Indianapolis.

Allmendinger started on the pole and was the obvious favourite as he led twenty-five of seventy-two laps and won Stage #1. Gibbs provided his best challenge alongside Sheldon Creed until the latter was spun by Sage Karam on lap 60. Riley Herbst brought out the caution on the penultimate lap to set up overtime before spinning again to force a second restart, both of which resulted in his elimination from the playoffs.

“We got in the wall a little bit there on both of the restarts and never could get back to the #16 (Allmendinger),” said Gibbs. “We had great speed. I just want to thank my team. I had a great time in the race today and happy that we’re moving onto the round of eight.”

Ryan Sieg (finished ninth), Jeremy Clements (fourteenth), and defending champion Daniel Hemric (seventeenth) were also eliminated.

James Davison impressed by finishing fourth in his first NASCAR start of 2022, while Alex Labbé notched a top ten by placing sixth. Daniil Kvyat was fifteenth in his Xfinity début while Marco Andretti‘s maiden NASCAR start ended with a wreck on lap 47.

Race results