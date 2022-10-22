Alexander Albon: “We’ll do our homework tonight to see what we can change”

Alexander Albon admits the wind that hit the Circuit of the Americas on Friday – and is likely to get worse across the weekend – does not suit the Williams Racing team, and they will be doing everything they can to improve their car before Saturday’s running.

The Thai driver was surprised to end the opening session of the United States Grand Prix weekend with the thirteenth fastest time, particularly when he feels there is still some time to be found in the FW44, although five of those behind him were young drivers or test drivers.

Albon says Williams will need to do their homework if they are to be competitive this weekend, especially if the wind does indeed get stronger as predicted.

“The one representative session we had today went surprisingly okay being thirteenth on the time sheet,” said Albon. “There’s definitely some more time to be found.

“It’s tricky with it being windy up here and the winds only going to get worse during the weekend which doesn’t tend to suit our car.

“We’ll do our homework tonight to see what we can change from today into tomorrow to be more productive.”

“Probably the strangest Friday I’ve had as a Formula 1 driver” – Nicholas Latifi

Team-mate Nicholas Latifi, who scored his first points of the season last time out in Japan, admitted it was a strange Friday on his side of the garage as he sat out the opening session to allow Logan Sargeant a chance behind the wheel of the FW44.

The Canadian was then forced to participate in the Pirelli tyre test, meaning he got very limited running on track with 2022 tyres, and was also unable to make any set-up changes whilst the tyre manufacturer were in control.

Latifi used the time he did have to get a rhythm on track, but he knows it is likely to feel different when he finally bolts on the 2022 tyres in earnest and attacks the track on Saturday.

“Probably the strangest Friday I’ve had as a Formula 1 driver,” said Latifi. “It was my first time missing FP1 and then the Pirelli tyre test in FP2.

“I took today as a chance to get into the rhythm of the track. It’s going to feel very different tomorrow when I’m back on this year’s tyres.

“We’ll be looking to start off strong in FP3 and maximise every lap.”