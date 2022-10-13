Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “There was no top ten finish for us, despite a quick car”

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur said that the team’s pace advantage against rival teams was no match for the tough conditions at the Japanese Grand Prix, where Valtteri Bottas finished in fifteenth and Zhou Guanyu finished sixteenth after struggling to overtake.

“Today was a difficult day in which the team performed under very tough conditions. In the end, there was no top ten finish for us, despite a quick car: overtaking turned out to be very difficult, even with a pace advantage, and we couldn’t make the progress we wanted after a challenging start.”

Vasseur is confident in the team’s ability to work hard over the next weeks to prepare for the United States Grand Prix and fight for points positions against the midfield’s frontrunners.

“It’s a shame to leave Japan with no points: we now have to regroup and make sure we hit the right note in Austin, in two weeks. We know our car and our team are capable of battling towards the front of the midfield, but we need to get our work done to be there.”

In spite of the dreary conditions at Suzuka International Racing Course, Vasseur said that racing in Japan amid such enthusiastic fans made the Grand Prix a “unique” experience and one he is excited to relive next season.

“One last thought has to go to the incredible Japanese fans: their presence has made the atmosphere of this race unique, despite the weather. They have been superb from Thursday to tonight and we’re looking forward to seeing them again next year.”