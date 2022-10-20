Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “We expected more from the races in Asia”



Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Frédéric Vasseur feels Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have not been able to maximise their potential across the past two Grand Prix in Singapore and Japan due to the weather conditions, but he hopes for more normal weather across the next two events in the United States and Mexico.

Rain hit both the Marina Bay Street Circuit and Suzuka International Racing Course and left Alfa Romeo unable to extract everything from their updated C42-Ferrari, but the Team Principal of the Hinwil-based squad believes they can be top ten contenders this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas with conditions expected to be dry.

“The race in Austin, as well as the one in Mexico City next week, gives us an opportunity to race in what should be more regular circumstances,” said Vasseur.  

“There’s no denying we expected more from the races in Asia, especially from Japan as we were bringing some upgrades, but the conditions were such that we were not able to express our full potential.

“Still, our cars proved to be quick in the dry, and that’s the positive we brought back with us and on which we plan to build.”

Vasseur says the goal for Alfa Romeo remains the same across the final four races of the season, with top ten finishes the aim as they bid to maintain their sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship despite seeing the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team reduce the points deficit to them to just seven points.

“Both Valtteri [Bottas] and Zhou [Guanyu] spent time in the factory last week, working in the sim and preparing for the races ahead,” he said.  “As always, our goal is to get back in the points, to strengthen our position in the Constructors’ Championship and to finish the season on a high.

“We must be at the top of our performances from Friday on, to bring home results on Sunday.

“Finally, I would also like to congratulate the United States Grand Prix on reaching their tenth edition this year: it’s been ten years of action-packed, breath-taking racing, and I’m sure we will all do our best to celebrate this achievement on track.”

