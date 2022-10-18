Formula 1

AlphaTauri Launches Exclusive Carry-On Carl Friedrik Luggage

Scuderia AlphaTauri recently announced Carl Friedrik as the Official Luggage Supplier of the team.

Carl Friedrik is a leather and travel goods brand founded in 2012 by Swedish brothers Niklas and Mattis Oppermann. The company has made a name for itself selling premium leather accessories along with a large range of everyday essentials such as briefcases, luggage and wallets.

AlphaTauri and Carl Friedrik are releasing a special collaboration for a limited-edition suitcase featuring exclusive colours of the Formula 1 team.

AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost is delighted to have reached an agreement and is looking forward to the future.

“Scuderia AlphaTauri represents elegance and lifestyle in the Formula One paddock, that’s why a premium and fashionable brand like Carl Friedrik is a great fit for our team.

“We are delighted to welcome Carl Friedrik to the team, and we are looking forward to travel around the world with their bespoke carry-on luggage.” 

Niklas Oppermann the Carl Friedrik Co-Founder also spoke on his thoughts of the new agreement,

 “Having listened to [F1 driver] Pierre Gasly, it’s clear how intense the Formula One travel schedule is. The Scuderia AlphaTauri team requires high-performance luggage to ease the burden of near-constant travel.

“In our limited-edition carry-on, they will find a suitcase with the right combination of durability, functionality, and style to keep up with the extensive travel programme of the sport.” 

