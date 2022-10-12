Formula 1

AlphaTauri’s Guillaume Dezoteux: “We hope for better in the next races”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Guillaume Dezoteux, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Scuderia AlphaTauri, was disappointed to see the team fail to score points during Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, with circumstances appearing to go against the team at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

Pierre Gasly’s race was compromised early by picking up damage after hitting an advertising board that had been brought onto the track after Carlos Sainz Jr. crashed. AlphaTauri gambled on pitting the Frenchman a second time to try and benefit from fresh intermediate tyres, but he ended down in seventeenth at the chequered flag, which became eighteenth when he was handed a time penalty post-race for speeding under the early red flag.

AlphaTauri also pitted Yuki Tsunoda for a second time to try and use better tyres to clear the traffic that had built up behind Williams Racing’s Nicholas Latifi, but the Japanese driver ran out of time to make the strategy work and ended only thirteenth.

Dezoteux hopes AlphaTauri can have better races across the remainder of the season, with the next race coming at the Circuit of the Americas in two weeks’ time.

“It’s been a difficult Sunday for us, and we didn’t manage to get points today in Suzuka,” said Dezoteux.  “Starting from the pitlane, Pierre was able to catch the pack immediately, but got hit by a panel that was broken during the crash of Carlos. This broke his front wing and front wheel winglet, however we were able to repair this during the red flag period.

“At the restart visibility was very bad, but the track grip was good enough to get on Inters straight away and gain on the cars that stayed on Wets. The degradation increased fast, and we decided to stop again, which unfortunately wasn’t enough to pass the group of cars in front of Pierre.

“With regards to Yuki’s race, it started pretty well by gaining positions before the red flag. Then, he lost a bit of time behind Norris on his first stint. We decided to also stop him for a second set of Inters to attack the group of cars held by Latifi.

“Yuki did a number of nice overtakes and made his way through the field, but it wasn’t enough to get to the points today sadly. We hope for better in the next races.”

Share
13087 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

‘Pace Wasn’t There’ for Tsunoda during Japanese Grand Prix as Home Points Chance Disappear

By
2 Mins read
Yuki Tsunoda ended only thirteenth in his home Grand Prix on Sunday, with the pace of his AT03 not strong enough to contend for a place inside the top ten.
Formula 1

Latifi Doubts ‘One Good Result’ Would Have Changed Williams’ Mind over 2023 Departure

By
2 Mins read
Nicholas Latifi says one good result amid an inconsistent season would not have swayed Williams’ decision to see him leave the team at the end of the year had it not already been decided.
Formula 1

McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “We were not as competitive as we would have liked to be”

By
1 Mins read
McLaren fell behind Alpine in their battle over fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship after a poor Sunday for the team in the rain in Japan.