Andreas Seidl Applauds “a stellar drive from Lando” at Circuit of the Americas

McLaren F1 Team had a successful weekend in Austin, as they outscored BWT Alpine F1 Team at the United States Grand Prix.

While Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon scored just one point for the French outfit, McLaren’s Lando Norris drove home for an impressive sixth-place finish with an extremely impressive driver after having bad luck with pitstops and safety cars.

However, it wasn’t all positive for McLaren. Daniel Ricciardo failed to score points again and made next to no impact on the race after a poor qualifying on Saturday.

Andreas Seidl praised Norris’ race and was happy with the points gained on Alpine.

“An eventful race here at the Circuit of the Americas, in front of this enormous crowd. The team made some good strategy calls, executed great pit-stops coupled with a stellar drive from Lando, including some great overtaking in the final stage of the race, which secured us an encouraging P6 and gave us good points in our Constructors’ Championship battle.“

The McLaren team principal also touched upon Ricciardo’s difficult race and is hoping that he can end the season and his McLaren career strong.

“On Daniel’s side we struggled to extract a similar performance, which didn’t allow him to progress in the race. We’ll study that in the next few days and work out where we can improve.

“Thanks to the team here, and back home, plus our colleagues at Mercedes HPP for all of their work. Our congratulations go to Red Bull Racing on securing the Constructors’ Championship. Five days and we go again in Mexico.”