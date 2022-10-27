Aston Martin Awarded FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team have become the fifth side in the paddock to be awarded with the FIA‘s Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, following a full audit and evaluation last month.

The Three-Star level is the highest environmental accreditation that the governing body can award, with it being determined based on the practices team’s carry out to ensure they are aiming to improve their environmental position. Aston Martin, therefore, are producing some of the best work to do what’s right for the environment, something which they’re doing at a time when Formula 1 is pushing ever more to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

The Silverstone-based side have introduced a range of measures to achieve this award, including, reducing the amount of single-use plastics used both at their headquarters and on their travels around the world, improved waste management, an all-electric staff car scheme, as well as others.

Aston Martin’s new factory was also applauded by the FIA, as the facility is being built with the very best environmental and sustainable systems.

Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack is “pleased” with the award, and believes it shows how committed the team are to a sustainable future.

“I am pleased that we have received our FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation. The award demonstrates our commitment to provide solutions to sustainability challenges through our people, operations, and practices. We acknowledge that we are still at the start of our journey – there is still so much more that we can achieve as we continue to focus on implementing sustainable systems across the team and raise further environmental awareness.”

Felipe Calderón, President of the FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission, applauded with British side for achieving the award, with the side “clearly” demonstrating “best practice”.

“We are delighted that Aston Martin F1 Team has earned Three-Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIA. The framework exists to help all stakeholders achieve greater standards in their sustainability programmes, and to demonstrate commitment to maintaining and improving those practices moving forward. The Three-Star standard is the very highest achievable: it clearly demonstrates best practice and underlines the progress and effort undertaken by the team to achieve it and to develop and advance a more responsible culture.”