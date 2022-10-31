Aston Martin’s Mike Krack: “An afternoon of damage limitation – we will pick up the fight in Brazil”

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Team Principal Mike Krack was open and honest about his thoughts and opinions after the Mexico City Grand Prix, in which, Krack seemed to be disappointed that neither driver had the necessary pace to fend off competitors this time round.

Compared to other races on the 2022 calendar, the Mexico City GP proved to be one of the most challenging. The intense heat and humidity required the drivers to be calm and calculated in their driving, whilst keeping an eye on the temperature of the brakes and tyres which can easily overheat in the hot afternoon sun.

Krack commented on the precise skill and measured approach the team was forced to take during the weekend, in order to ensure a solid performance. The race management was more difficult than expected for the team, as the side failed to reach where they wanted to be during the race.

“This is a race where you need to skilfully manage the brakes and tyres. And, despite the best efforts of our drivers and engineers to do just that, we were never really in a position to capitalise.”

The opening laps for both drivers started off strong as they avoided causing any collateral damage as they turned into the first corner on the first lap, with Lance Stroll quickly climbing up five places on the grid and Sebastian Vettel keeping a level head and remaining cautious in his driving. However, the pace was more difficult to come by as both drivers seemed to lack overall pace all afternoon.

“Lance drove another typically charging opening lap to jump five places, and Sebastian was precise and clinical all afternoon – but he just did not have the pace to fend off a gaggle of faster cars.”

Thankfully Aston Martin didn’t lose too much ground when it comes to the fight for sixth position in the Constructors’ Championship, with only four points between the Silverstone based-team and the Hinwil-based Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN. The two remaining races in the calendar will prove to be absolutely crucial when deciding who comes out in the sixth position.

The focus for Krack now shifts to the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he hopes the team can resume the pursuit on track.

“In the battle for sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, this was an afternoon of damage limitation – we will pick up the fight again in Brazil next month.”