Aston Martin’s Mike Krack discusses points-scoring performance in Suzuka: “It was a great one, albeit not a long one”

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team earned a high-scoring points finish at the eventful Japanese Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel finishing sixth place at Suzuka International Racing Course and Lance Stroll landing just outside the points in twelfth.

Aston Martin Principal Mike Krack said that the team made solid strategy calls to allow for the successful result, with the team finding success in the rain a second weekend in a row after Stroll’s sixth place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“From an Aston Martin point of view, we scored our second consecutive sixth place, thanks to a fine drive by Sebastian, facilitated by a good strategy call to fit Inters so soon after the restart and a superb pit stop that enabled him to exit the pit lane ahead of [Nicholas] Latifi.

“Lance pushed hard on his second set of Inters – another good call by our strategy team – and ended up a solid 12th.”

Krack described the shortened Japanese Grand Prix as an exciting race once restarted, and great for the committed fans that stayed tuned through the stoppage, whether from home or trackside at Suzuka.

“Once the race finally got underway, it was a great one, albeit not a long one. But the main thing is that it provided excellent entertainment for the always-enthusiastic Japanese fans who braved the wet weather to fill the grandstands, and for viewers all over the world who stayed glued to their TV sets despite the long hiatus in the on-track action.”