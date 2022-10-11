Formula 1

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack discusses points-scoring performance in Suzuka: “It was a great one, albeit not a long one”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Media

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team earned a high-scoring points finish at the eventful Japanese Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel finishing sixth place at Suzuka International Racing Course and Lance Stroll landing just outside the points in twelfth. 

Aston Martin Principal Mike Krack said that the team made solid strategy calls to allow for the successful result, with the team finding success in the rain a second weekend in a row after Stroll’s sixth place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix

“From an Aston Martin point of view, we scored our second consecutive sixth place, thanks to a fine drive by Sebastian, facilitated by a good strategy call to fit Inters so soon after the restart and a superb pit stop that enabled him to exit the pit lane ahead of [Nicholas] Latifi. 

“Lance pushed hard on his second set of Inters – another good call by our strategy team – and ended up a solid 12th.”

Krack described the shortened Japanese Grand Prix as an exciting race once restarted, and great for the committed fans that stayed tuned through the stoppage, whether from home or trackside at Suzuka.

“Once the race finally got underway, it was a great one, albeit not a long one. But the main thing is that it provided excellent entertainment for the always-enthusiastic Japanese fans who braved the wet weather to fill the grandstands, and for viewers all over the world who stayed glued to their TV sets despite the long hiatus in the on-track action.”

Credit: Aston Martin Media
Share
Avatar photo
139 posts

About author
Formula One Writer and Student Journalist based in Florida, U.S.A.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel: “It has been a dream weekend” in Suzuka

By
2 Mins read
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel reflects on a memorable last Japanese Grand Prix before retirement, as team-mate Lance Stroll shares insight into the difficult conditions at Suzuka.
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon: "To finish fourth is a fantastic result for us"

By
3 Mins read
Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso left the Suzuka International Racing Course with a combined eighteen point haul, allowing Alpine to overtake McLaren in the Constructors Standings.
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc Congratulates Max Verstappen and Red Bull 'for an incredible season'

By
2 Mins read
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. give their thoughts on the Japanese Grand Prix as they saw Max Verstappen clinch his second world title.