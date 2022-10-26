Audi to enter F1 as a factory team with Sauber from 2026 on

Audi and Sauber Group are set to team up to form a factory team for the FIA Formula One World Championship starting in 2026. Currently Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, the team will continue to engineer their car in Hinwil, Switzerland, while Audi will take on the development and manufacture of the team’s power unit.

“The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid,” Sauber Motorsport Team Principal and CEO Frédéric Vasseur said.

“To become Audi’s official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility: it’s the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula One.”

In preparation for entry into the sport, Audi is expanding its facility in Neuburg an der Donau as well as their staff and general infrastructure. These efforts are set to be completed in 2023, with initial power unit testing scheduled for 2025.

“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG Board Member and Responsible for F1 Programme.

“We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

Audi’s entry into F1 coincides with new engine regulations which will be applied for the 2026 season. These rule changes represent a significant advancement for sustainability in the sport, with increased efficiency of the internal combustion engine and a more powerful electric drivetrain.

Sauber Holdings Chairman of the Board of Directors Finn Rausing said that he is excited to partner with Audi in working towards shared goals within motorsport.

“Audi is the best strategic partner for the Sauber Group. It is clear that we share values and a vision, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership.”