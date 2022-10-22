Carlos Sainz Jr.: “Tomorrow’s FP3 will be even more important than usual ahead of Qualifying”

Scuderia Ferrari led the way in both free practice sessions at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday, with Carlos Sainz Jr. heading the field in the first session before Charles Leclerc did likewise in the second.

Sainz felt it was a different Friday compared to what he is used to due to the second session in the United States being given over to Pirelli to conduct a 2023 blind tyre test, meaning a lot of his set-up work had to be done in the first session.

Nevertheless, Sainz was able to complete his programme, and being close to the front in both sessions gives him confidence going into the rest of the weekend.

“It was a different Friday here in Austin,” said Sainz. “In FP1 we managed to complete our programme, but FP2 was dedicated to the Pirelli test, so it was one and a half hours of trying next year’s tyres without changing the set-up of the car.

This also means tomorrow’s FP3 will be even more important than usual ahead of Qualifying. However, overall we have been relatively competitive today so we are confident going into tomorrow.”

“This was probably the busiest FP2 I’ve done so far” – Charles Leclerc

Leclerc sat out the first session as Ferrari opted to give reserve driver Robert Shwartzman the chance to run in his F1-75, but once on track in the second session, he ended up being one of the busiest drivers out there as he had to combine the Pirelli tyre test with getting up to speed himself.

Only McLaren F1 Team’s Daniel Ricciardo (forty laps) completed more laps than his thirty-seven during the session, but despite his busy workload, Leclerc was pleased with his day and excited to see where Ferrari can be this weekend in the United States.

“This was probably the busiest FP2 I’ve done so far, but it was fun,” said Leclerc. “We completed a lot of laps, which is good because I didn’t drive in FP1, and tested the prototype tyres for next year.

“It was a positive day overall, the feeling in the car was good from the start and I look forward to seeing what we can do tomorrow.”