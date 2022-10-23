Carlos Sainz looks to convert pole to win in Austin: “We can expect a good battle with our rivals”

Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz put together a blazing lap around Circuit of the Americas to take pole position at the United States Grand Prix. Taking his third career pole position, Sainz said he was “comfortable” with the car throughout the session despite contending with variable wind gusts.

“Qualifying went well right from Q1. I was feeling comfortable in the car and building the speed lap after lap until the last attempt in Q3. The wind was tricky today, so every lap was a bit different, but this made it an exciting qualifying as it always is here in Austin.”

Sainz will be looking to convert his pole into his second career win, set to battle at the front alongside Max Verstappen. The Spanish driver also shared his condolences after learning of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, co-founder of Red Bull.

“Tomorrow we’ll give our absolute best in the race to convert this pole into a win, although we can expect a good battle with our rivals.”

“Despite taking pole, I naturally feel sad after learning of the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz. He was an exceptional man to whom the world of sports owes a lot and he will be dearly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and friends and to the entire Red Bull family.”

“A tricky qualifying with quite a bit of wind today.” – Charles Leclerc

Team-mate Charles Leclerc qualified second at the United States Grand Prix, just sixty-five thousandths behind Sainz in a tight session. He will, however, be starting twelfth after the application of a ten-place grid penalty for taking a new internal combustion engine and turbocharger.

Starting outside the points, Leclerc aims to gain positions off the start and maximize opportunities throughout the race in order to rejoin the sharp end of the field. He also expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of Dietrich Mateschitz.

“A tricky qualifying with quite a bit of wind today. I won’t be starting the race in P2 due to the penalty we have received, so my target for tomorrow is to make up as many positions as possible at the start and take any opportunity there is to fight my way to the front.

“I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dietrich Mateschitz. He will be sorely missed as a person and always remembered for his incredible achievements.”