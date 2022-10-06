Daniel Ricciardo: “I’m looking forward to seeing the upgrades on my car”

McLaren F1 Team will look to continue their good vein of form this weekend after they finished with both cars inside the top five at the Singapore Grand Prix.

This weekend, Formula 1 turns its attention to the Japanese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019. The race follows Singapore in what is an Asian double-header, as McLaren look to extend their advantage on BWT Alpine F1 Team in the Constructors’ Championship.

It was a season-best result last time out for Daniel Ricciardo with a strong fifth-placed finish. It hasn’t been an easy season for the Australian driver, who has seen himself lose his seat to Oscar Piastri next season due to poor performance. However, it wasn’t a poor performance in Singapore with Ricciardo climbing from sixteenth to fifth to secure some crucial points for the team.

Ricciardo was relieved with his performance last time out and hopes it continues, as he looks to secure a seat on next season’s Formula 1 grid.

“I can’t wait to get back out on track again this weekend in Suzuka, especially after an enjoyable double top-five team result in Singapore. We managed the conditions well and most importantly picked up valuable points in the Constructors’ Championship! It’s great to see the team’s hard work pay off.

“The Japanese fans are always so passionate and it’ll be another exciting race off the back of the atmosphere in Singapore!

“I’m looking forward to seeing the upgrades on my car as they worked well for Lando last weekend. The steps we’ve made forward should allow for more strong drives and positive results to see the season out.”

Lando Norris: “It’s a fun track and I’m looking forward to the challenges it brings!”

Lando Norris impressed again at the Singapore Grand Prix, extending his advantage of best of the rest in the Drivers’ Championship. More importantly, however, he helped the team increase their World Championship points as they look to finish fourth ahead of Alpine.

Norris had a consistent race at the Marina Bay circuit last time out. He managed to get ahead of Fernando Alonso at the start and similarly to Ricciardo, he managed to keep the car on the road and make no mistakes to bring home a good points haul for McLaren.

Norris will be looking to be consistent yet again and secure another good amount of points in Japan, as he looks to help his team extend their fourth-place lead.

“It’s good to be back in Japan for the first time in three years! It’s the second of our double-header in Asia, the fans were sensational in Marina Bay and I’m sure it’ll be the same this weekend in Suzuka. It’s a fun track and I’m looking forward to the challenges it brings!

“Singapore was a great result for the team and everybody’s contribution was rewarded as we secured double points in difficult conditions. We’re now fully focused on continuing the hard work and building momentum as we enter the final five races of the season.”