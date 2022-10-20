Fourmaux returns to M-Sport this weekend after two months break

The Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux will be returning to the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team line-up for this weekend in RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada after he has been sitting out the two last rounds. The 27-year-old last competed in Ypres Rally Belgium in August where he crashed out of the rally on the final day.

As a result of his mistake, the team forced the Frenchman to sit out the two upcoming rounds in Acropolis Rally Greece and Rally New Zealand. The season for Fourmaux after showing great pace last year, has been downright sad. There have simply been too many mistakes and errors, and he is currently sitting 19th overall in the championship leaderboard.

At the season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo, he had a massive crash when he went way too fast into a left-hander which resulted in him hitting a bank and the car getting thrown over the road and the following round in Rally Sweden he had to retire due to mechanical failure.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

In Croatia Rally he was again involved in an accident and had to retire but managed to finish ninth in Rally Portugal before yet another accident in Rally Italia Sardegna and in Safari Rally Kenya, where he managed to restart the rally to finish 15th overall. The best result so far this year came in Rally Estonia where he finished seventh.

Fourmaux had two months to think about his future in rallying and to focus on the two remaining rounds of the season. So now this weekend he will finally be returning behind the wheel of a Ford Puma Rally1.

“I am really pleased to be back in the car and it’s a beautiful rally, we have some really nice flowing stages and I will be really happy to be back in the World Rally Championship. We had a really good test and I am really happy to drive the car in Spain and enjoy the moment, I hope for a good result for the team and all our crews.” Fourmaux said.