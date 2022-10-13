Fuel shortage in France causes rallies to be canceled.

In France a new reason for canceled rallies is now seen with this weekend’s Finale de la Coupe de France des Rallyes Béthune now also canceled, the reason is a lack of fuel in the country.

The rally in the northern French city of Béthune is now canceled as the fuel runs out in the country and most in the northern regions. The authorities of the Hauts-de-France region do not give the organizer permission to run the rally due to a lack of fuel.

The reason for the shortage is striking in refineries, the loss is estimated at 60% of the normal volumes, something that has caused several gas stations to already close when the tanks are not filled. Warnings have also gone out to tourists planning car tourism in Southern Europe and traveling through France was warned to re-plan.

“We have no choice but to cancel, again,” says the organizer stating that in previous years were affected by COVID-19 restrictions but now hoped for a big competition again, when the organizer was forced to cancel the event on Monday, where around 150 drivers were registered. More rallies are expected to be affected by similar decisions.