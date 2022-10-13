Rally

Fuel shortage in France causes rallies to be canceled.

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: FFSA

In France a new reason for canceled rallies is now seen with this weekend’s Finale de la Coupe de France des Rallyes Béthune now also canceled, the reason is a lack of fuel in the country.

The rally in the northern French city of Béthune is now canceled as the fuel runs out in the country and most in the northern regions. The authorities of the Hauts-de-France region do not give the organizer permission to run the rally due to a lack of fuel.

The reason for the shortage is striking in refineries, the loss is estimated at 60% of the normal volumes, something that has caused several gas stations to already close when the tanks are not filled. Warnings have also gone out to tourists planning car tourism in Southern Europe and traveling through France was warned to re-plan.

“We have no choice but to cancel, again,” says the organizer stating that in previous years were affected by COVID-19 restrictions but now hoped for a big competition again, when the organizer was forced to cancel the event on Monday, where around 150 drivers were registered. More rallies are expected to be affected by similar decisions.

Share
Avatar photo
843 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
Rally

Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 world premiere with Mikkelsen in Germany

By
1 Mins read
The new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 will do its world premiere with Andreas Mikkelsen behind the wheel in Lausitz-Rallye in Germany
RallyRallycross

Rally, rallycross and racing stars to meet in grueling Folkrace battle at NGK-Masters this weekend

By
1 Mins read
Huge names are entered for this weekend´s NGK-Masters in Sweden which is the highlight of the year in Folkrace
Rally

Paddon claims the 2022 TER Series championship title

By
1 Mins read
After winning the WRC2 class on his home rally, Hayden Paddon flew to Italy the weekend after where secured the 2022 TER Series title