George Russell To Start Singapore Grand Prix From The Pitlane

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team driver George Russell is set to start from the pitlane for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix due to a new power unit.

It was a disappointing day for the Brit yesterday, as qualifying saw him miss out on a place in Q3 to Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen due to a throttle problem. The team have decided to take a new power unit due to reliability concerns.

The afternoon will be tough for Russell, who is likely to lose his streak of top-five finishes because of the nature of the Marina Bay Circuit. The circuit is known for being difficult to overtake, so it might be a long afternoon for the Brit while his teammate could be battling for the team’s first win of the season.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting race with a mixed-up grid. Max Verstappen will be battling from eighth as he looks to secure his second world title, while the likes of Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo and Russell will be aiming to make up places from near the back of the grid.

