Günther Steiner: “Our car just didn’t have the speed” in Mexico City

With Mick Schumacher finishing in sixteenth place and Kevin Magnussen finishing seventeenth at the Mexican Grand Prix, it was a tough race for Haas F1 Team. Team Principal Günther Steiner said that the team’s disappointing result was due to a considerable pace deficit at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Schumacher dropped a place from his starting position of fifteenth, unable to recover from a difficult start, while Magnussen made up two positions after starting nineteenth due to an engine penalty. Despite taking what ended up being the preferred tyre strategy, the team weren’t able to make an impact in Mexico City.

Steiner said that hope remains for a stronger weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where they will look to return to the vicinity of a points finish in order to secure eighth in the championship. Just one point ahead of Scuderia AlphaTauri, every point will count in deciding which team will take the position.

“Today, our car just didn’t have the speed and therefore we ended up where we ended up. Hopefully Brazil suits our car better and we can get back to where we want to be.”