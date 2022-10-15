Haas to Run Pietro Fittipaldi in Free Practice Sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi

Pietro Fittipaldi will return to the seat of a Haas F1 Team car later this year after being given the responsibility of running their two mandatory young driver free practice sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Each team is mandated to run drivers with two or less Grand Prix experience in two free practice sessions throughout the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, and although Antonio Giovinazzi is contracted to two sessions in Italy and the United States, the Italian is not classed as a rookie due to his three seasons worth of experience.

Fittipaldi is classed a rookie despite racing twice for Haas back in 2020 when he replaced Romain Grosjean for the Sakhir and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the Frenchman suffered a fiery crash during the preceding Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Brazilian’s running in Formula 1 machinery since has been limited, with tests in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year and Bahrain at the beginning of this season the only times he has driven for Haas since his races with the team.

“Super excited to announce that I’ll be doing the FP1 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” Fittipaldi said. “I want to thank Haas F1 Team for the great opportunity.

“I drove the car at the beginning of the year in Bahrain, but to get a chance to drive the VF-22 during a race weekend is awesome.”

Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal at Haas, says it is good to be able to give the long-time Haas reserve driver chances behind the wheel of the VF-22, which has scored thirty-four points in the hands of Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher this season.

“I’m very happy we’re able to give Pietro another couple of stints behind the wheel of the VF-22 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi as part of our mandated rookie running this season,” said Steiner. “He obviously still qualifies having only competed in two grands prix for us back in 2020.

“Pietro, as always, did a great job for us earlier in pre-season testing when he got to drive the VF-22 for the first time in Bahrain. I know he’s keen to drive again and we’re pleased to give him the opportunity in these sessions.”