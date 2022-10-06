Highlights to Remain on Channel 4 in 2023 Including Live British GP Coverage

UK fans of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship will be glad to hear that Sky and Channel 4 have once again struck a deal for highlights of all twenty-four 2023 Grand Prix’s to be aired on free-to-air TV, with the 2023 British Grand Prix to be live on Channel 4 in addition to their full season highlights package.

Fans wanting to view every Free Practice, Qualifying and Race live, will need to pay for the Sky Sports F1 channel has as been the norm over recent seasons; however, Channel 4 will continue to offer highlights of every Qualifying and Race on their free-to-air channel.

Channel 4’s coverage will continue to be produced by the award-winning Whisper, as they look forward to producing another season of the pinnacle of motorsport.

Channel 4’s Chief Executive Alex Mahon hailed the “fantastic news” and is grateful for the channel’s “close working relationship with Sky”.

“It’s fantastic news that motorsport fans will be able to follow all the action during the 2023 Formula 1 season on free to air television thanks to this latest deal with Sky.

“Our strong, long-standing relationship with our excellent partner Sky has delivered some fantastic moments for viewers. Last year’s thrilling Formula 1 season finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, England’s dramatic win at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and Betfred Super League rugby have all been made available to British audiences on free to air television thanks to our close working relationship with Sky, and it’s great to see this continuing into 2023.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, Sky UK & Europe, added his own thoughts, where he revealed that he’s “looking forward” to giving UK viewers an easy method to watching the World Championship.

“Our partnership with Channel 4 succeeds thanks to our shared values. We both support the UK’s cultural economy across TV & film production, journalism, and the arts, and of course we’ve shared some of the UK’s great sporting moments together over the last few years. Together with Channel 4 we look forward to giving racing fans in the UK all the twists and turns from the 2023 season.”