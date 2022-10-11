Hyundai tests ahead of Rally Spain this week

The area around the city of Salou will be playing host to the RallyRACC – Rally de España Between 20-23 October, which marks the second last rally of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship season. Last year’s winner of the rally, Thierry Neuville was at the wheel for the Korean manufacturer on the first test day ahead of the rally.

The Belgian driver was able to test in dry weather throughout the day as Neuville is aiming for his second win of the season after the win in EKO Acropolis Rally Greece in September. At the previous round in New Zealand, Hyundai fell behind the Toyota cars in wet conditions, the team is certainly hoping for drier weather on the tarmac roads in Catalunya because Toyota has been stronger in wet weather this season.

Neuville, Ott Tänak, and Dani Sordo will form a tough trio for the Spanish rally, Hyundai’s job in the manufacturer’s championship is practically impossible. Climbing past Toyota to claim the championship would require a mathematical miracle because for Toyota it is enough for the team to get two cars to the finish line in the two remaining rallies.

In an article published by WRC.com, Neuville explained the situation of wet weather: “We need to find more precision from the car, sometimes it’s too slow to react and we need to change this. It’s about working with the differentials and some other areas. I think we know what we have to do.”

“As well as raising the performance, we need to make the car more comfortable to drive – we will see then, but this could make more performance as well. I have some ideas for some things we could do, but the problem is we have no real gravel testing until next season.”