IndyCar Stars Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward to be Given Free Practice Chances with McLaren

The McLaren F1 Team has announced that NTT IndyCar Series drivers Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward will drive for them in free practice sessions in the United States and Abu Dhabi this season as part of the mandatory young driver sessions.

2021 IndyCar champion Palou will get his first taste of an official free practice session at the Circuit of the Americas, with the Spaniard taking over the MCL36 from Daniel Ricciardo.

Palou has won four races in IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing, including the season-ending finale in 2022, and has been linked with a move to the Arrow McLaren SP squad for the 2024 season once his contract with CGR concludes.

“I’m so excited to be making my F1 weekend debut,” said Palou. “It’s great to be driving in the United States in front of fans that may have seen me race in INDYCAR.

“Having driven the 2021 McLaren MCL35M in a few tests now, I can’t wait to put the MCL36 through its paces. I look forward to helping the team in their preparation for the 2022 United States Grand Prix.”

O’Ward will also get his first chance of a free practice session in 2022, and he will take over the car from Lando Norris for the opening session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November.

The Mexican is already a part of the Arrow McLaren SP team in IndyCar and has won four races across the past two seasons, and has been impressive throughout his time in the championship.

“I can’t wait to get out on track in Abu Dhabi,” said O’Ward. “I’ve developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year’s car with the team, so it will be a great experience to drive the MCL36.

“Thank you McLaren F1 for the opportunity.”

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests in Barcelona and Austria” – Andreas Seidl

Andreas Seidl, the Team Principal at McLaren, is pleased that Palou and O’Ward have been given the chance to run free practice sessions for the team in 2022 after they both impressed whilst running the 2021 MCL35M at both the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and at the Red Bull Ring.

“We’re pleased to give Alex and Pato the opportunity to take part in free practice sessions with McLaren,” said Seidl. “With Alex’s great successes in INDYCAR, it will be useful for the team to get his feedback on the car and for us to continue to evaluate him as a driver.

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests in Barcelona and Austria and we’re excited to offer them the experience in the MCL36.

“It’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills on Formula 1’s global stage, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not on ultimate lap times.”