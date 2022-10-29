Jack Doohan: “It was a fantastic experience to drive in Free Practice 1”

Jack Doohan was thankful to the BWT Alpine F1 Team for giving him the chance to run in an official free practice session on Friday, even though his running was curtailed early by an engine issue at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The Australian was called up to run for Alpine as part of their mandatory free practice runs for young drivers during the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season and ended nineteenth fastest after the engine problem restricted him to just thirteen laps.

Nevertheless, FIA Formula 2 frontrunner Doohan was delighted to be on track in a Formula 1 session for the first time, and he is looking forward to furthering his experience this weekend in Mexico City as he observes regular race drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso from the pit garage.

“It was a fantastic experience to drive in Free Practice 1 today, so thanks to Alpine for giving me that opportunity,” said Doohan. “I put in a lot of preparation for today including working with the engineers at Enstone and at the circuit as well as driving on the simulator.

“We had more running planned but, unfortunately, we had to stop early due to a small issue on the car. These things happen in motorsport, but to drive thirteen laps here on a Grand Prix weekend was an incredible experience and something I’ll remember forever.

“I’m looking forward to furthering my learning experience with the team this weekend where hopefully both Esteban and Fernando can score some points.”

Alan Permane, the Sporting Director at Alpine, said Doohan did a great job during his first time in the car and around a track he had not driven before, with the Australian improving lap after lap and given the team good feedback after each run.

“Jack did a great job today in his first official Formula 1 session,” said Permane. “The track here in Mexico City is not easy to drive, especially on debut, and he certainly gave a good account of himself.

“Unfortunately, his session ended slightly early with a power unit issue but, during his running, he was very sensible, built up the speed lap by lap and gave us some good feedback. Thereafter, he observed a lot by just watching.”