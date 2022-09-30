Lance Stroll: “Driving in Singapore is always good fun, but it is also really demanding”

Today saw Formula 1 return to Singapore for the first time in two years, and it was a good day at the office for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

It was a good Friday for the British team, with Lance Stroll finishing eighth and tenth consistently, with Sebastian Vettel finishing eleventh and twelfth across the two opening day sessions. Aston Martin will be looking to enter the battle for seventh in the Constructors’ Championship with Scuderia AlphaTauri and Haas F1 Team.

Stroll was the first driver to hit the walls of the Marina Bay Circuit in Free Practice One and had to stop on track, but he managed to get going again in time for Free Practice Two.

Stroll has struggled for consistency this season, having only five points to his name, but he will be hoping for a good and trouble-free weekend.

“Driving in Singapore is always good fun, but it is also really demanding in very hot conditions. I brushed the wall in FP1 today, but fortunately we did not damage the car too much. We did some important homework, especially in the second session, and I think this is going to be a race of opportunity.

“We will go through the data tonight and see where we can make some progress before qualifying tomorrow.”

Sebastian Vettel: “I struggled a little bit to put everything together today”

Four-time World Champion Vettel struggled to match the pace of his team-mate today, finishing eleventh in the first session and twelfth in the second session, but he was just outside the top ten, which is promising considering there is room for improvement.

Vettel heads into his last six races as a Formula 1 driver after he announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year, and he will be hoping to end his incredible career on a high.

Vettel has admitted he struggled on track, but is hoping he can pull it all together tomorrow.

“It is nice to be back here driving on a circuit that I really enjoy. You have to take some time to get into the rhythm, but it will be Saturday and Sunday that are the days that count.

“I struggled a little bit to put everything together today, but if I can put it all together tomorrow then we should be in the mix for a good result this weekend.”