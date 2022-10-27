Formula 1

Lando Norris: “I’m looking forward to getting back into the car this week”

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: McLaren F1 Team

Lando Norris is looking to build on the positive result from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix when the FIA Formula 1 World Championship rolls into the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The McLaren F1 Team racer ended sixth last weekend to help the team close the gap to the BWT Alpine F1 Team to just six points as they battle over fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship with just three race weekends in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi to go.

Norris is expecting an ‘amazing atmosphere’ in Mexico City as the passionate fans embrace Formula 1, and he is aiming to score as many points as possible on Sunday afternoon.

“Mexico, it’s good to be back for the second year in a row!” said Norris.  “The circuit is a unique challenge with a high altitude and the fans in the baseball stadium section is an interesting feature of the track.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the car this week after a great time in Austin. I’m sure the Mexican fans will be out in full force to create an amazing atmosphere like last year!

“As a team we’re determined to pick up as many points as possible in the final three races of the season.”

“It’s important we continue to keep working hard” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo has some fond memories of racing in Mexico having taken pole position at the track whilst racing back in 2018 for Red Bull Racing, while in 2016 he secured a podium finish.

It may have not been the year Ricciardo had been hoping for with McLaren in 2022, but he hopes to have a good weekend in Mexico City as he looks to end his tenure with the team in a strong manner.

Ricciardo will leave McLaren after the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month to be replaced by countryman Oscar Piastri, but he is looking to return to the points this weekend to help McLaren defeat Alpine in the Constructors’ Championship battle.

“Buenos dias! I’m looking forward to heading to Mexico City this week as we enter the last three races of the year,” said Ricciardo.  “The atmosphere at the track is electric, and the fans are always so passionate.

“It will be good to get back racing with the quick turnaround from Austin as Sunday was a tricky race for me. It’s important we continue to keep working hard to get the rewards and finish the season strongly as a team.”

Daniel Ricciardo is looking to end his McLaren career strongly – Credit: Steven Tee/McLaren Racing
Share
13150 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Yuki Tsunoda: “We have to aim to score more points in the last three races of the year”

By
4 Mins read
AlphaTauri are now two points behind Haas as the two teams battle for eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship with just three races remaining.
Formula 1Formula 3GB3

Award Winner O’Sullivan Enjoys Maiden Formula 1 Test with Aston Martin at Silverstone

By
1 Mins read
2021 BRDC Autosport Young Driver of the Year and last year’s GB3 Championship winner Zak O’Sullivan completed his prize test with Aston Martin earlier this week at Silverstone.
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel: “I have lost none of my motivation and am looking to go out on a high”

By
2 Mins read
Aston Martin go into the Mexico City Grand Prix with confidence after three strong races in Singapore, Japan and the United States as they bid to overtake Alfa Romeo in the Constructors’ Championship.