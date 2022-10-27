Lando Norris: “I’m looking forward to getting back into the car this week”

Lando Norris is looking to build on the positive result from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix when the FIA Formula 1 World Championship rolls into the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The McLaren F1 Team racer ended sixth last weekend to help the team close the gap to the BWT Alpine F1 Team to just six points as they battle over fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship with just three race weekends in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi to go.

Norris is expecting an ‘amazing atmosphere’ in Mexico City as the passionate fans embrace Formula 1, and he is aiming to score as many points as possible on Sunday afternoon.

“Mexico, it’s good to be back for the second year in a row!” said Norris. “The circuit is a unique challenge with a high altitude and the fans in the baseball stadium section is an interesting feature of the track.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the car this week after a great time in Austin. I’m sure the Mexican fans will be out in full force to create an amazing atmosphere like last year!

“As a team we’re determined to pick up as many points as possible in the final three races of the season.”

“It’s important we continue to keep working hard” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo has some fond memories of racing in Mexico having taken pole position at the track whilst racing back in 2018 for Red Bull Racing, while in 2016 he secured a podium finish.

It may have not been the year Ricciardo had been hoping for with McLaren in 2022, but he hopes to have a good weekend in Mexico City as he looks to end his tenure with the team in a strong manner.

Ricciardo will leave McLaren after the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month to be replaced by countryman Oscar Piastri, but he is looking to return to the points this weekend to help McLaren defeat Alpine in the Constructors’ Championship battle.

“Buenos dias! I’m looking forward to heading to Mexico City this week as we enter the last three races of the year,” said Ricciardo. “The atmosphere at the track is electric, and the fans are always so passionate.

“It will be good to get back racing with the quick turnaround from Austin as Sunday was a tricky race for me. It’s important we continue to keep working hard to get the rewards and finish the season strongly as a team.”