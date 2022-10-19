Latifi Aiming for ‘Strong Weekend’ at COTA on back of First Points Finish of 2022

Nicholas Latifi will be looking to build on his first points finish of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season in Japan two weeks ago this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Williams Racing driver scored a ninth-place finish at the Suzuka International Racing Course after making an immediate jump to the intermediate tyre at the resumption of the race following a safety car, and he used the tyre to good use to jump from the back of the pack into the top ten.

It was Latifi’s first top ten finish since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, and he now heads to the United States Grand Prix with confidence, although he will miss the first session of the weekend as Williams are giving Logan Sargeant a chance to test as part of their mandatory young driver sessions.

“I’m super excited to be heading back to Austin,” said Latifi. “It was one of the more enjoyable races last year and this will be only my second visit there as a F1 driver.

“In a way it’s the team’s second home race. The atmosphere in Austin is always great. The track is enjoyable and hopefully a bit smoother this year after repaving it as it has been bumpy in the past.

“I’ll be sitting out of FP1 for the first time, so I’ll be taking a slightly different approach to the weekend just trying to get up to speed in FP2. Nonetheless I’m hoping to make the most of it and have another strong weekend.”

“It will be interesting to see how the bumps are this year” – Alexander Albon

Team-mate Alexander Albon is ready to return to the Circuit of the Americas for his first Grand Prix there since 2019, when he finished fifth for Red Bull Racing.

Albon hopes the bumps around the track have been smoothed out since his last visit, particularly with the 2022 cars being much stiffer compared to its predecessors.

The Thai driver is also looking to turn around his recent form, with retirements in both the Singapore and Japanese races coming off the back of missing the Italian Grand Prix altogether due to injury.

“It’s back to another home race for the team, at a great track with a great atmosphere,” Albon said.

“I really enjoy Circuit of the Americas; it has a good flow to it, and it will be interesting to see how the bumps are this year with these new stiffer cars.”