Latifi Doubts ‘One Good Result’ Would Have Changed Williams’ Mind over 2023 Departure

Nicholas Latifi says that Williams Racing’s decision to not extend his contract with them into the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season would not have changed despite his first top ten finish of the 2022 campaign last weekend in Japan.

The Canadian secured ninth place at the Suzuka International Racing Course to finally secure his first points of the year, but his performance amid difficult weather conditions in Japan would not have made any difference had Williams not already made the decision to show him the exit door.

Latifi says his lack of consistency has cost him at Williams, but despite knowing his time with the team is coming to an end next month, he was pleased to break into the top ten and give him a much-need confidence boost as he considers the next stage of his career.

“It’s nice to get some points for sure,” Latifi told Formula1.com. “But in the end, even if a decision hadn’t been made yet about my future, a race like this wouldn’t have really changed much.

“I’ve always said it was about consistency across results, not one good result. So it’s obviously a nice personal boost for me for sure.

“Coming to the end of the season and my time with the team, it’s just some more points for the team which is always great. But beyond that, nothing much more.”

Latifi felt it was clear that intermediate tyres would be the way to go after the restart, and he made the inspired decision to pit immediately after the safety car entered the pits, as did Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s Sebastian Vettel.

The Canadian said the clear air he had after the stop allowed him to gain important seconds on those who delayed their own stop, and it allowed him to run inside the top ten for the rest of the afternoon despite his tyres struggling towards the end.

“[I’m] really happy with that,” said Latifi. “At the end it was very tough conditions out there. For me it was clear on the Safety Car formation lap that it was going to be inter conditions, so we just made the call right away to just get on them as soon as possible.

“Obviously, that was crucial in getting those points, having a little bit of free air because that was the biggest thing in being in the pack was the spray. The tyre was clearly the wrong choice, the full wet.

“It was very difficult to manage at the end. The front tyres were gone eight laps into the stint, so it was just hanging on really and just trying to bring it home. So to get points was a nice reward for everybody.”