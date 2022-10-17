Latvala wins the Rallylegend Classic class, Pedersoli fastest in the WRC class

Kalle Rovanperä competed in the highly popular Rallylegend event with his Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Jari-Matti Latvala’s Toyota Celica ST185 rally car. However, the young Finnish star drove in the Stars class, where no times were taken.

Having secured the FIA World Rally Championship title in Rally New Zealand a couple of weeks ago, Rovanperä only focused on enjoying himself together with his co-driver Roope Korhonen. Rovanperä, known for his drifting hobby, offered the audience a lot of entertainment in his classic Toyota.

“It was a great rally here. Today (Saturday) there were already a few longer stages. We enjoyed ourselves and laughed a lot with Roope. We have pulled out some nice drifts for the audience, and they have certainly enjoyed it. The atmosphere has been incredible, there are a lot of people cheering along the roads all the time. It gives you a great feeling yourself. You can’t experience this anywhere else.” Rovanperä said.

For Latvala it was a different story, he was in competitive mode and the former WRC driver did not show mercy to the others. Latvala drove his Toyota Celica GT-Four to first place in the Classic class. However, the Italian Zivian “Zippo” Andrea, in a Subaru Impreza offered a tough challenge, but Latvala took first place with a margin of 12.3 seconds.

Italian Luca Pedersoli was the first in the WRC class in San Marino in a Citroen DS3 WRC. The Swiss Paolo “Il Valli” Vallivero was 19.8 seconds behind in a Ford Fiesta WRC. In the Historic class, it was the Italian Simone Brusori who was first in a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 with a massive lead of 2 minutes and 34.4 seconds over the local Nicola Bonfé in a Ford Escort RS2000 MKII.

Classic class official result (top 10)

Pos. Driver / Co-driver Nat. Car Time 1. Jari-Matti Latvala / Janne Ferm Finland Toyota Celica GT-Four 53:26.0 2. Zivian “Zippo” Andrea / Denis Piceno Italy Subaru Impreza 555 + 12.3 3. Simone Romagna / Cristina Caldart Italy Lancia Delta Integrale 16v + 1:09.8 4. Marco Bianchini / Giulia Paganoni San Marino / Italy Lancia Delta Integrale 16v + 2:11.1 5. Rui Madeira / Nuno Rodrigues da Silva Portugal Subaru Impreza 555 + 2:11.6 6. Gustavo Trelles / Jorge Del Buono Uruguay / Argentina Subaru Legacy 4WD Turbo + 3:00.2 7. Vittorio Foppiani / Adelchi Foppiani Italy Lancia Delta HF Integrale + 3:31.7 8. Luigi “Lucky” Battistolli / Fabrizia Pons Italy Subaru Impreza 555 + 3:49.4 9. Lorenzo Gilli / Annalisa Parpaiola Italy Ford Sierra RS Cosworth + 5:06.0 10. Luca Bonfatti / Beatrice Croda Italy Renault Clio Williams + 5:21.5

WRC class official result (top 10)

Pos. Driver / Co-driver Nat. Car Time 1. Luca Pedersoli / Anna Tomasi Italy Citroen DS3 WRC 51:20.2 2. Paolo “Il Valli” Vallivero / Stefano Cirillo Switzerland / Italy Ford Fiesta WRC + 19.8 3. Marko Puricelli / Nicola Medici Switzerland Citroen DS3 WRC + 57.8 4. Riccardo Lopes / Stefano Bruzzese Italy Skoda Fabia R5 + 1:37.8 5. Pietro De Tisi / Alessio Angeli Italy Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo + 2:08.8 6. Giorgio De Tisi / Daniel Pozzi Italy Skoda Fabia R5 + 2:47.1 7. Cristian Milano / Nicolo Cottellero Italy Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo + 2:51.1 8. Alessandro Furci / Andrea Nucita Italy Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo + 2:58.4 9. Claudio Marenco / Marina Melella Italy Hyundai i20 R5 + 3:14.3 10. Kim Madsen / Lykke Jensen Line Denmark Citroen C3 Rally2 + 3:20.3

Historic class official result (top 10)

Pos. Driver / Co-Driver Nat. Car Time 1. Simone Brusori / Enzo Zafferani Italy / San Marino Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 33:55.5 2. Nicola Bonfé / Massimo Bizzochi San Marino Ford Escort RS2000 MKII + 2:34.4 3. Loris Baldacci / Stefano Magnani San Marino Ford Escort RS2000 MKII + 2:40.7 4. Alessandro Bonafé / Michele Pontini Italy Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 + 2:41.3 5. Battista Muccioli Giovanni / Enrico De Marini San Marino BMW 320 E21 + 3:02.8 6. Manrico Falleri / Sauro Farnocchia Italy Ford Escort RS1800 MKII + 3:03.4 7. Filippo Caliceti / Lucia Zambiasi Italy Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0 + 3:10.1 8. Tibor Boroznaki / András Kiss Hungary Lada VAZ 21074 + 4:07.1 9. Edoardo Valente / Francoise Revenu Jeanne Italy / Switzerland Lancia 037 Rally + 4:17.7 10. Riccardo Bucci / Barbara Neri San Marino / Italy Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV 2.0 + 4:57.1