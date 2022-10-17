Latvala wins the Rallylegend Classic class, Pedersoli fastest in the WRC class

Kalle Rovanperä competed in the highly popular Rallylegend event with his Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Jari-Matti Latvala’s Toyota Celica ST185 rally car. However, the young Finnish star drove in the Stars class, where no times were taken.
Having secured the FIA World Rally Championship title in Rally New Zealand a couple of weeks ago, Rovanperä only focused on enjoying himself together with his co-driver Roope Korhonen. Rovanperä, known for his drifting hobby, offered the audience a lot of entertainment in his classic Toyota.
“It was a great rally here. Today (Saturday) there were already a few longer stages. We enjoyed ourselves and laughed a lot with Roope. We have pulled out some nice drifts for the audience, and they have certainly enjoyed it. The atmosphere has been incredible, there are a lot of people cheering along the roads all the time. It gives you a great feeling yourself. You can’t experience this anywhere else.” Rovanperä said.
For Latvala it was a different story, he was in competitive mode and the former WRC driver did not show mercy to the others. Latvala drove his Toyota Celica GT-Four to first place in the Classic class. However, the Italian Zivian “Zippo” Andrea, in a Subaru Impreza offered a tough challenge, but Latvala took first place with a margin of 12.3 seconds.
Italian Luca Pedersoli was the first in the WRC class in San Marino in a Citroen DS3 WRC. The Swiss Paolo “Il Valli” Vallivero was 19.8 seconds behind in a Ford Fiesta WRC. In the Historic class, it was the Italian Simone Brusori who was first in a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 with a massive lead of 2 minutes and 34.4 seconds over the local Nicola Bonfé in a Ford Escort RS2000 MKII.
Classic class official result (top 10)
|Pos.
|Driver / Co-driver
|Nat.
|Car
|Time
|1.
|Jari-Matti Latvala / Janne Ferm
|Finland
|Toyota Celica GT-Four
|53:26.0
|2.
|Zivian “Zippo” Andrea / Denis Piceno
|Italy
|Subaru Impreza 555
|+ 12.3
|3.
|Simone Romagna / Cristina Caldart
|Italy
|Lancia Delta Integrale 16v
|+ 1:09.8
|4.
|Marco Bianchini / Giulia Paganoni
|San Marino / Italy
|Lancia Delta Integrale 16v
|+ 2:11.1
|5.
|Rui Madeira / Nuno Rodrigues da Silva
|Portugal
|Subaru Impreza 555
|+ 2:11.6
|6.
|Gustavo Trelles / Jorge Del Buono
|Uruguay / Argentina
|Subaru Legacy 4WD Turbo
|+ 3:00.2
|7.
|Vittorio Foppiani / Adelchi Foppiani
|Italy
|Lancia Delta HF Integrale
|+ 3:31.7
|8.
|Luigi “Lucky” Battistolli / Fabrizia Pons
|Italy
|Subaru Impreza 555
|+ 3:49.4
|9.
|Lorenzo Gilli / Annalisa Parpaiola
|Italy
|Ford Sierra RS Cosworth
|+ 5:06.0
|10.
|Luca Bonfatti / Beatrice Croda
|Italy
|Renault Clio Williams
|+ 5:21.5
WRC class official result (top 10)
|Pos.
|Driver / Co-driver
|Nat.
|Car
|Time
|1.
|Luca Pedersoli / Anna Tomasi
|Italy
|Citroen DS3 WRC
|51:20.2
|2.
|Paolo “Il Valli” Vallivero / Stefano Cirillo
|Switzerland / Italy
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|+ 19.8
|3.
|Marko Puricelli / Nicola Medici
|Switzerland
|Citroen DS3 WRC
|+ 57.8
|4.
|Riccardo Lopes / Stefano Bruzzese
|Italy
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+ 1:37.8
|5.
|Pietro De Tisi / Alessio Angeli
|Italy
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+ 2:08.8
|6.
|Giorgio De Tisi / Daniel Pozzi
|Italy
|Skoda Fabia R5
|+ 2:47.1
|7.
|Cristian Milano / Nicolo Cottellero
|Italy
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+ 2:51.1
|8.
|Alessandro Furci / Andrea Nucita
|Italy
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|+ 2:58.4
|9.
|Claudio Marenco / Marina Melella
|Italy
|Hyundai i20 R5
|+ 3:14.3
|10.
|Kim Madsen / Lykke Jensen Line
|Denmark
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|+ 3:20.3
Historic class official result (top 10)
|Pos.
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Nat.
|Car
|Time
|1.
|Simone Brusori / Enzo Zafferani
|Italy / San Marino
|Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0
|33:55.5
|2.
|Nicola Bonfé / Massimo Bizzochi
|San Marino
|Ford Escort RS2000 MKII
|+ 2:34.4
|3.
|Loris Baldacci / Stefano Magnani
|San Marino
|Ford Escort RS2000 MKII
|+ 2:40.7
|4.
|Alessandro Bonafé / Michele Pontini
|Italy
|Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0
|+ 2:41.3
|5.
|Battista Muccioli Giovanni / Enrico De Marini
|San Marino
|BMW 320 E21
|+ 3:02.8
|6.
|Manrico Falleri / Sauro Farnocchia
|Italy
|Ford Escort RS1800 MKII
|+ 3:03.4
|7.
|Filippo Caliceti / Lucia Zambiasi
|Italy
|Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0
|+ 3:10.1
|8.
|Tibor Boroznaki / András Kiss
|Hungary
|Lada VAZ 21074
|+ 4:07.1
|9.
|Edoardo Valente / Francoise Revenu Jeanne
|Italy / Switzerland
|Lancia 037 Rally
|+ 4:17.7
|10.
|Riccardo Bucci / Barbara Neri
|San Marino / Italy
|Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV 2.0
|+ 4:57.1