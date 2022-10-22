Logan Sargeant: “It was very different to what I honestly expected but in a good way”

Logan Sargeant said his main goal going into his maiden FIA Formula 1 World Championship free practice session was to learn as much as possible, and the young American felt he did just that on Friday at the Circuit of the Americas.

The twenty-one-year-old from Florida was competing in first practice for the United States Grand Prix on Friday for Williams Racing in place of Nicholas Latifi, and he completed twenty-three laps across the hour at COTA, finishing nineteenth fastest overall.

Sargeant admitted the difference between his usual ride in the FIA Formula 2 championship and the ride in a Formula 1 car was massive, with highlighted differences being the way the F1 cars reactive through high-speed corners and under braking.

“The main goal coming into today was to learn as much as possible and I feel like I did pick up on a lot,” said Sargeant, who is favourite to replace Latifi full-time at Williams in 2023. “It was very different to what I honestly expected but in a good way.

“The way that the car reacts compared to what I’m used to in Formula 2 is massively different. Super reactive in the high-speed and so good on the brakes.

“A lot of potential to still pick up on and improve on, but I think it was a good start and happy with how it went. A massive thank you to Williams and Dorilton Motor Sports for their support and the opportunity today.”

Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams, said Sargeant did not put a foot wrong all day at COTA, and it was pleasing that the young American gave the engineers good feedback after each run.

“Logan did a good job today and was able to build on the running he did in Abu Dhabi last year and on the simulator sessions that he has done since,” said Robson.

“He didn’t make any mistakes today, drove well and had some good feedback for the engineers.”