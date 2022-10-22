Logan Sargeant to Participate in Two Further Free Practice Sessions with Williams

After running in his first FIA Formula 1 World Championship free practice session on Friday at the Circuit of the Americas, Logan Sargeant will get further opportunities in the opening sessions in both Mexico City and Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Saturday.

The young American impressed his team as he adapted to life in Formula 1, with Sargeant expected to be racing for the Grove-based outfit full-time in 2023 if he can succeed in winning a Superlicence in the FIA Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi next month.

Sargeant has also been confirmed to participate in the post-season young drivers test at the Yas Marina Circuit, and the twenty-one-year-old is excited for the opportunities coming his way and thankful to the team for giving them to him.

“I’d like to start by saying thank you again to Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for giving me the opportunity to drive on home turf yesterday here at COTA,” said Sargeant. “It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my career so far.

“I’m very grateful to be given further time in the FW44 at Mexico and Abu Dhabi. My aim is to make the most of every minute in the car and with the team to build on the progress I’ve made in Austin and throughout my time on the simulator at Grove.

“Of course, my focus is on finishing my Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi in the best position possible, and I’m sure my time in the FW44 will keep me sharp and ready for the F2 finale.”

“Logan showed a high level of understanding during his FP1 debut” – Sven Smeets

Sven Smeets, the Sporting Director at Williams Racing, said Sargeant impressed the team with his high level of understanding and excellent feedback during his United States Grand Prix practice outing, and he is fully deserving of more chances behind the wheel of the FW44.

Smeets says Williams are doing everything they can to help Sargeant achieve his goal of obtaining a Formula 1 Superlicence that would allow him to compete at the highest level and become the first American F1 driver since Alexander Rossi back in 2015.

“Logan showed a high level of understanding during his FP1 debut in Austin and provided useful feedback to help in the team’s preparations for the rest of the weekend,” Smeets said.

“We are providing Logan further opportunities in Mexico and Abu Dhabi to integrate himself with the team trackside in both Free Practice sessions and the Young Driver Test as we work hard to support Logan in his efforts towards earning the FIA Super Licence.

“It’s great that as a team we can provide invaluable time for Logan to get behind the wheel of the FW44 to continue his development as a Williams Academy Driver and harness his talents.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how Logan progresses this season and finishes out his last race of the season in Formula 2.”